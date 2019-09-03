Walmart is taking steps to prevent another El Paso:

The company, America’s largest retailer, said it will stop selling handgun ammunition and ammunition commonly used in assault-style weapons after selling all of its current inventory. Walmart (WMT) will also stop selling handguns in Alaska, the only state where it still sells handguns. And Walmart will request that customers no longer openly carry guns into its 4,700 US stores, or its Sam’s Club stores, in states that allow open carry.

“It’s clear to us that the status quo is unacceptable,” Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said in a memo to employees on Tuesday.

Speaking of making no sense at all, what exactly does Walmart hope to accomplish here? To be fair, Walmart is only discouraging open carry, and CNN reports that permit holders will still be allowed to concealed carry:

But it seems reasonable to ask how prohibiting lawful gun owners from carrying openly will prevent further mass shootings.

A wannabe mass shooter isn’t going to care whether or not open carry is allowed. He or she would actually probably not be carrying openly so as not to draw any attention to him or herself. Moreover, what’s to prevent said shooter from purchasing ammunition elsewhere? This just seems like an exercise in feel-good futility.

