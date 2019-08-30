Weird things happen when Beto O’Rourke is around classic American food. What kind of monster cooks burgers in a pan and puts them on English muffins? And then serves them with broccoli?

This kind of monster:

Everyone knows how he cooks a hamburger, now watch @BetoORourke eat a hotdog! pic.twitter.com/pnGqqIip9E — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) August 30, 2019

Why did he pull the bun away from the frank? Who does that?

He makes food disgusting — Kayyyy (@MidmodArtist) August 30, 2019

WHY DID HE TURN IT UPSIDE DOWN https://t.co/VyQlHcdWPQ — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) August 30, 2019

If only that were the worst thing about this. But alas:

Beto flashing quite a problematic hand signal, or so I'm told. pic.twitter.com/NLkkPCz8Tk — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 30, 2019

Uh-oh!

Why the white power symbol at the end? — Randy Wortinger (@randicus79) August 30, 2019

Woah @BetoORourke flashing white power . — Nathan Mark O'Malley (@MalleyNathan) August 30, 2019

Beto is a Nazi — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) August 30, 2019

White power Beto. — ❌Thomas ⭐⭐⭐💯🇺🇸 (@bass460) August 30, 2019

my god. The white nationalists have infiltrated the furry community. https://t.co/5fyxinYkkD — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) August 30, 2019

The only thing worse than a furry is a racist furry. — Unlucky Leprechaun (@ruinedmecharms) August 30, 2019