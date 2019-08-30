Exciting news, everybody! America’s socialist sweetheart now has her very own Green New Deal art series! Don’t all line up at once:

Surprise!✨I am thrilled to announce the launch of our #GreenNewDeal art series with custom Bronx & Queens GND posters. The Bronx edition poster will be given for free as a limited release to the public at our Pelham Bay Nature Day & Backpack Giveaway in the Bronx tomorrow. /1 pic.twitter.com/xD4AinKrWi — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 30, 2019

These posters push us to imagine our future with a Green New Deal in two of our beloved NY-14 parks: Pelham Bay & Flushing Meadows. All our #GND posters are made in the US, union-printed & will be available for purchase soon, but available at organizing events now. /2 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 30, 2019

Bronx & Queens art is where we’re starting, but we aspire to release custom #GreenNewDeal art for local communities across America. We are also working on a line of GND reusables! The first 250 prints will be released at Family Nature Day tomorrow, where we’re doing park tours: pic.twitter.com/AMrUX4etG5 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 30, 2019

Our #GreenNewDeal posters are inspired by the original New Deal, updated for our future. During the New Deal, FDR launched Federal One, a US project that employed 5,300 artists that created & taught art to envision America’s future. Left, #TeamAOC; right, original US New Deal pic.twitter.com/l3PZzlEhzw — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 30, 2019

Oh yeah. We like where this is going.

So the essence of the sales pitch is… Monorail! https://t.co/x94SQQgQOE — Robert Tracinski (@Tracinski) August 30, 2019

Heh.

Oooooh! Propaganda! — Otter For President (@OtterForPres) August 30, 2019

A fine piece of modern propaganda — Ashley Hill 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️ (@ashcraft510) August 30, 2019

Ah, but not just any propaganda … this is propaganda, Soviet-style!

This looks awful similar to Soviet era propaganda… …just saying. https://t.co/vXp3f4cjER — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 30, 2019

Looks like Soviets propaganda posters from the 1930s — Rick Pascoe (@Rebel_Yell_44) August 30, 2019

Privete comrade. You and putin are great allies in the great communist movement. https://t.co/vpPP9Ym5jw — 𝖂𝖍𝖊𝖆𝖙 𝕶𝖎𝖓𝖌 𝕭𝖗𝖆𝖉 𝕰𝖘𝖘𝖊𝖝! (@BradEssex) August 30, 2019

Where have I seen that art work before? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/cEgC011Gi5 — Fred Moses (@kcfan85) August 30, 2019

I could use all of the Soviet propaganda images on Google image search and use them as an example against those posters from @AOC. — Feisty Ginger (@mchastain81) August 30, 2019

I thought that same thing!!! This is terrifying! 😬😬😬 — ALDA🇺🇸🏴‍☠️ (@wildblonde75) August 30, 2019

These Soviet-style posters should totally eliminate popular concern the Green New Deal is some kind of big govt takeover https://t.co/mRYdeHPmVh — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 30, 2019

LOL a Soviet-looking propaganda poster campaign for this nonsense is unbelievably appropriate https://t.co/dAMW4kHfjN — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) August 30, 2019

Know what else is unbelievably appropriate? That AOC is willing to sacrifice Gaia’s gifts in order to peddle her Green New Deal.

Is this on paper? Made from trees? — sandy (@sgalicastro) August 30, 2019

GP They're made of paper which comes from cut-down trees that are ground + bleached using fossil fuels and toxic chemicals, imprinted with toxic inks again made from chemicals on presses created using steel + electricity (again, fossil fuels). Least environmentally friendly ever. https://t.co/aV1z3zaaV5 — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) August 30, 2019

Killing trees and burning fossil fuels in the name of saving the planet. For shame, AOC. For shame.