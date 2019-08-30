Exciting news, everybody! America’s socialist sweetheart now has her very own Green New Deal art series! Don’t all line up at once:

Trending

Oh yeah. We like where this is going.

Heh.

Ah, but not just any propaganda … this is propaganda, Soviet-style!

Know what else is unbelievably appropriate? That AOC is willing to sacrifice Gaia’s gifts in order to peddle her Green New Deal.

Killing trees and burning fossil fuels in the name of saving the planet. For shame, AOC. For shame.

Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCcommunismcommunistGreen New DealpostersSovietSoviet art