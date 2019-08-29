Don’t ever let anyone tell you that MSNBC stars aren’t committed to the truth. After getting royally busted for running with a highly inflammatory and thoroughly unvetted story about Donald Trump’s loans being c-signed by “Russian oligarchs,” Lawrence O’Donnell didn’t waste any time taking responsibility for his irresponsibility.

It only took him well over 12 hours to admit to having made an “error in judgment” and 24 hours to retract the story on his show (without admitting that the story was inaccurate, of course.”

“I should not have said it on air or posted to twitter” *Leaves Tweet up* pic.twitter.com/FsfvXtI1rZ — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) August 29, 2019

And this evening, not quite two days after lighting the first match, Speedy O’Donnell has officially deleted the tweet that got this all started:

Retraction: Earlier this week I tweeted unverified information from a single source. The tweet, seen below, has been deleted. pic.twitter.com/GOAR0xHyMO — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) August 29, 2019

So stunning and brave. It’s not any man who’d sacrifice all those likes and retweets.

That took you long enough. @MSNBC — Christie (@RepRepublic) August 29, 2019

Why did you leave it up for over day and half? — jonny hopkins (@mnrube17) August 29, 2019

He probably just had to psych himself up for such an act of stunning bravery.

“I received legal documents referring to my purposeful dishonesty to MSNBC viewers, so I’m deleting.” https://t.co/F1wuzoWn3q — Kaitlin (@thefactualprep) August 29, 2019

Finally. It was still being retweeted last night. Only took you moments to say, but days to unsay. Clown. — Clearly Cleary (@cleary_clearly) August 29, 2019

Oh well. At least he screenshotted his original tweet, so it’s still out there just in case anybody missed it.