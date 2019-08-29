We’re no doctors or anything, but now seems like as good a time as any for somebody to do a wellness check on Bill Kristol. His Trump Derangement Syndrome might be the worst case we’ve ever seen:

Coming soon: Statement from Nikki Haley praising Vice President Pence for the important work he’s doing pinch hitting for the president on ceremonial occasions. https://t.co/oo8bcucZqm — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) August 29, 2019

What is this guy’s problem? It’s bad enough that he’s actively pimping a grifting bigot like Joe Walsh as the answer to America’s prayers. But now he’s trying to drag Nikki Haley through the mud, too?

You okay dude? — TwoPiece (@twopiece55) August 29, 2019

He is most definitely not OK.

What and Why even is this tweet https://t.co/jdZ8WBTOWT — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) August 29, 2019

So now we’re going after Nikki Haley? WTF https://t.co/m2WpagFC5M — Andrea Ruth (@AndreaNRuth) August 29, 2019

What is wrong with you? — Bee (@bee_beretta) August 29, 2019

Maybe she should do some racists tweets and then disown them so she can get back in your good graces. https://t.co/NcK78riirI — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) August 29, 2019

Where Bill Kristol insults a woman of color while supporting a known bigot for president? Who does Kristol claim to represent these days? Certainly not conservatives. https://t.co/xkFpy8GVp6 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 29, 2019

Joe Walsh somehow mysteriously redeemed himself but Nikki Haley doesn't pass the purity test. Conserving conservatism, indeed. — BT (@back_ttys) August 29, 2019

Congratulations, Bill Kristol. You’ve officially passed your expiration date.

