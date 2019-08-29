We’re no doctors or anything, but now seems like as good a time as any for somebody to do a wellness check on Bill Kristol. His Trump Derangement Syndrome might be the worst case we’ve ever seen:
Coming soon: Statement from Nikki Haley praising Vice President Pence for the important work he’s doing pinch hitting for the president on ceremonial occasions. https://t.co/oo8bcucZqm
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) August 29, 2019
What is this guy’s problem? It’s bad enough that he’s actively pimping a grifting bigot like Joe Walsh as the answer to America’s prayers. But now he’s trying to drag Nikki Haley through the mud, too?
You okay dude?
— TwoPiece (@twopiece55) August 29, 2019
He is most definitely not OK.
You can't be serious! https://t.co/SZMzLhTMbj
— Dodd (@Amuk3) August 29, 2019
What and Why even is this tweet https://t.co/jdZ8WBTOWT
— Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) August 29, 2019
So now we’re going after Nikki Haley? WTF https://t.co/m2WpagFC5M
— Andrea Ruth (@AndreaNRuth) August 29, 2019
What is wrong with you?
— Bee (@bee_beretta) August 29, 2019
Maybe she should do some racists tweets and then disown them so she can get back in your good graces. https://t.co/NcK78riirI
— Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) August 29, 2019
Where Bill Kristol insults a woman of color while supporting a known bigot for president?
Who does Kristol claim to represent these days? Certainly not conservatives. https://t.co/xkFpy8GVp6
— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 29, 2019
Joe Walsh somehow mysteriously redeemed himself but Nikki Haley doesn't pass the purity test. Conserving conservatism, indeed.
— BT (@back_ttys) August 29, 2019
Congratulations, Bill Kristol. You’ve officially passed your expiration date.
Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.