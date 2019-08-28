Great news, everybody! For your listening pleasure:

Bon Jovi has announced the title for his forthcoming album, which is set to feature more “socially conscious” themes https://t.co/WlOLOjiAjF pic.twitter.com/XOTKnflksh — Variety (@Variety) August 28, 2019

More from Variety:

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jon Bon Jovi revealed the title of his band’s new album on Tuesday night on board the Runaway to Paradise Mediterranean Cruise. Speaking to fans in the Norwegian Pearl’s intimate Stardust Theater, Bon Jovi shared that the new record will be titled: “Bon Jovi: 2020.” “It’s an election year, so why not?” said the New Jersey rocker. “I couldn’t do any worse.”

Hey, no arguments here. It’s tough to think of many things worse than a socially conscious Bon Jovi album. More:

Bon Jovi added that the album will feature more “socially conscious” themes, including songs about veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and the recent shootings in Ohio and Texas.

Sounds like a real toe-tapper.

Will it touch on multi-millionaires in New Jersey buying land to make themselves "farmers," thereby avoiding a whole lot of tax liability? You can call it, 'Livin On A Honey Bee Farm.' https://t.co/7fJXzhgr19 — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) August 28, 2019

Working class anthem "Livin' on a Prayer" not enough, eh? Gonna be some elite white leftist stuff instead like… "You Give Physician-Assisted Suicide a Bad Name" and "It's My Life (As Long as I Have Already Been Born)" and "She Does Know #MeToo" https://t.co/BfDd2aI9rU — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) August 28, 2019

Slippery When Woke — B.J. Martino (@bjmartino) August 28, 2019

Heh.

Phew! For a while there, I was worried that not enough celebrities were preaching to us. — Kyle Andrews (@StarletteNovel) August 28, 2019

🙄 Give me a break — Minimander (@Minimander1) August 28, 2019

I'm old enough to remember when Rock n Roll was rebellious anti establishment fun. Now it is mind numbingly tedious Orwellian dreck. — 2RockRidge (@2RockRidge) August 28, 2019

He's challenging Springsteen for most insufferably woke NJ rocker. @BonJovi — Pompous Little Twit (@jtinfo) August 28, 2019

Richie Sambora was the real talent in the band. https://t.co/zPmOqXyafu — Johnny Internet (@brodigan) August 28, 2019