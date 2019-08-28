Great news, everybody! For your listening pleasure:

More from Variety:

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jon Bon Jovi revealed the title of his band’s new album on Tuesday night on board the Runaway to Paradise Mediterranean Cruise. Speaking to fans in the Norwegian Pearl’s intimate Stardust Theater, Bon Jovi shared that the new record will be titled: “Bon Jovi: 2020.”

“It’s an election year, so why not?” said the New Jersey rocker. “I couldn’t do any worse.”

Hey, no arguments here. It’s tough to think of many things worse than a socially conscious Bon Jovi album. More:

Bon Jovi added that the album will feature more “socially conscious” themes, including songs about veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and the recent shootings in Ohio and Texas.

Sounds like a real toe-tapper.

Heh.

