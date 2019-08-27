It’s pretty much an open secret that most of the MSM leans liberal. But geez. You’d think CNN could try just a little harder to keep the mask from slipping:

Most reporters and Democratic pundits are backing Elizabeth Warren. There is no other explanation why CNN would run a segment about DC Democrat announcing his decision on Twitter to support Warren pic.twitter.com/S3Tu7tFL5f — Andrew Kugle (@AndrewJKugle) August 27, 2019

It’s really hard to think of any other explanation other than that they’re in the tank for Elizabeth Warren.

CNN's @BrookeBCNN LITERALLY just brought on a no-name Democrat strategist (no offense @dannybarefoot) to showcase his monumental Twitter endorsement of…@ewarren. It is LITERALLY a free TV ad for Warren. This is the growing propaganda that's masquerading for news. pic.twitter.com/o7kAIfqSjw — Jordan (@JordanChariton) August 27, 2019

Seriously. Come on.

Who is "Danny Barefoot" that his endorsement is so important that it warrants a CNN segment? https://t.co/BE3ajCSVeS — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) August 27, 2019

He’s literally just a dude on Twitter:

So, I'm supporting and voting for a person I would be proud to see lead our party & take the fight to Donald Trump. Join me? https://t.co/LWlT3FpF2u — Danny Barefoot (@dannybarefoot) August 26, 2019

I’ll be live with @BrookeBCNN on @CNN today at 2:30pm discussing the Democratic primary and why @ewarren is the best person to lead the party and take on Donald Trump. Tune in if you’re around! — Danny Barefoot (@dannybarefoot) August 27, 2019

CNN is Real News, Mr. President.

Danny Barefoot is supporting Warren? THE Danny Barefoot? The race is pretty much over now. — Jason (@jasonhsv) August 27, 2019

This is just pathetic.

Brooke Baldwin is an embarrassment. So many of her segments are like this where she's utterly fascinated by liberals saying whatever's on their mind. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 27, 2019

And it’s catching, apparently:

Yep… Zerlina Maxwell talked up Warren yesterday on MSNBC was a sign to me that she has given up on Harris — judy (@judy060709) August 27, 2019

We were just saying the same thing in the office today. — Andrew Kugle (@AndrewJKugle) August 27, 2019

Guess they’ve made up their minds. God help us all.

