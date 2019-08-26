CNN reporter Daniel Dale is dedicated to “fact-checking politicians.” But that’s a big job for just one guy, and when it comes to Donald Trump in particular, Daniel just can’t do it alone. Why don’t more media firefighters understand that? Why don’t more of them cover Donald Trump’s dishonesty? On “Reliable Sources,” host Brian Stelter asked Daniel how the media could do better when it comes to Trump coverage, and Daniel didn’t hold back:

Two of my biggest gripes about the way Trump's relentless dishonesty is covered: 1) It's often not covered at all. 2) He's rarely challenged even when he's said something false literally dozens of times. (Full version, I cut off the end before!) pic.twitter.com/S2cjgMcSqL — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 26, 2019

Wow. Both of those things are — if Daniel will pardon the expression — news to us. The media have literally dedicated themselves to covering everything Trump says, whether he’s being honest or dishonest. And since when Trump “rarely challenged” on what he’s said? Is Daniel familiar with the oeuvre of his CNN colleague Jim Acosta? Or anyone at CNN, for that matter? Or at MSNBC? Or the Washington Post? Or the New York Times? Or PolitiFact? Or pretty much every other mainstream media outlet?

Not covered… at all? I um… pic.twitter.com/m5veoqpGi9 — Frost Fangs (@frostfangs2) August 26, 2019

Daniel, he’s challenged literally every single day. I know he is reckless with words, but the media relentlessly goes after him hourly. — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) August 26, 2019

Did you bump your head? That's literally what happens all day every day. You guys have brainwashed yourselves, boy. — scott coleman 🍄 (@bandphan) August 26, 2019

Pretty ballsy of Daniel to complain about Trump’s “relentless dishonesty” when his complaint is based on dishonest assertions.

FACT CHECK Dainel Dale is lying…. All these ppl do is cover trump… he was hired by CNN to do just that lmfaooooo https://t.co/tRAsxBlxC3 — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) August 26, 2019

Every word of this tweet is wrong, other than that, great job. — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 26, 2019

Dale is going to be so screwed when Trump is out of office. He won't know what to do with his life — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 26, 2019

True story.

Now, if Daniel really wants to examine the media’s unwillingness to call the president out for brazen dishonesty …

Now you know how we felt between 2009-2016 https://t.co/TE0y1PNrMB — "Fredo" is racist toward Italians who are dumb (@jtLOL) August 26, 2019

Ahem.

