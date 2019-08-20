Amy McGrath doesn’t have a prayer against Mitch McConnell, but does she really have to make it so obvious that she’s out of her depth? Seriously. Look at this:

.@AmyMcGrathKY still out there crushing her interviews. "Your commercial just talks about Mitch. What is your platform?" "Cool. Okay. Well that's awesome. Stay tuned. Because it takes time." h/t: @Brianna___Clark at @WPSDLocal6 pic.twitter.com/STSGQBzRQm — Chet Lemond (@ChetLemond) August 20, 2019

Wow.

Wait – is this real? https://t.co/6Qc6b8uwj3 — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) August 20, 2019

It’s definitely spectacular … ly cringeworthy.

Real. Minute 4:00 of this interview. but you can't rewind or fast forward, so best of luck. https://t.co/MaTBJkTkMc — Chet Lemond (@ChetLemond) August 20, 2019

It’s real and it’s spectacular. Where do you get these opponents of yours from? — Doug Stafford (@dougstafford) August 20, 2019

I think @Team_Mitch just googled the one Democrat who lost a purple district in 2018 and signed her up? ¯_(ツ)_/¯ — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) August 20, 2019

Mitch couldn’t have handpicked his opponent any better — Not-A-Bot (@inappros) August 20, 2019

Big congrats to Mitch McConnell on yet another victory.

***

Related:

‘What a trainwreck’! Amy McGrath stumbles her way through ’embarrassing’ explanation for comparing Trump’s election to 9/11