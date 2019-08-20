Amy McGrath doesn’t have a prayer against Mitch McConnell, but does she really have to make it so obvious that she’s out of her depth? Seriously. Look at this:

Wow.

Trending

It’s definitely spectacular … ly cringeworthy.

Big congrats to Mitch McConnell on yet another victory.

***

Related:

‘What a trainwreck’! Amy McGrath stumbles her way through ’embarrassing’ explanation for comparing Trump’s election to 9/11

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Amy McGrathMitch McConnell