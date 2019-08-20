Amy McGrath doesn’t have a prayer against Mitch McConnell, but does she really have to make it so obvious that she’s out of her depth? Seriously. Look at this:
.@AmyMcGrathKY still out there crushing her interviews.
"Your commercial just talks about Mitch. What is your platform?"
"Cool. Okay. Well that's awesome. Stay tuned. Because it takes time."
h/t: @Brianna___Clark at @WPSDLocal6 pic.twitter.com/STSGQBzRQm
— Chet Lemond (@ChetLemond) August 20, 2019
Wow.
Wait – is this real? https://t.co/6Qc6b8uwj3
— Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) August 20, 2019
It’s definitely spectacular … ly cringeworthy.
Real. Minute 4:00 of this interview. but you can't rewind or fast forward, so best of luck. https://t.co/MaTBJkTkMc
— Chet Lemond (@ChetLemond) August 20, 2019
It’s real and it’s spectacular. Where do you get these opponents of yours from?
— Doug Stafford (@dougstafford) August 20, 2019
I think @Team_Mitch just googled the one Democrat who lost a purple district in 2018 and signed her up? ¯_(ツ)_/¯
— Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) August 20, 2019
Mitch couldn’t have handpicked his opponent any better
— Not-A-Bot (@inappros) August 20, 2019
Big congrats to Mitch McConnell on yet another victory.
***
