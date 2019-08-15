Evidently the Dayton shooter had some other things in his system besides far-leftist hatred:

BREAKING: Coroner says Dayton gunman had cocaine, alcohol, anti-depressants in his system during the mass shooting that killed 9. https://t.co/jqN71DppGg — The Associated Press (@AP) August 15, 2019

More from the AP:

The coroner said cocaine, antidepressants and alcohol were found in Betts’ system at the time of the shooting. A pipe device and a clear baggie carrying cocaine was found on Betts’ body.

This is in no way meant to diminish the heinousness of the Dayton shooter’s twisted murder spree, but is it possible that the fact that he had cocaine suggests that maybe people hellbent on breaking the law won’t be deterred by more laws?

We obviously need comprehensive cocaine control. https://t.co/IvHoeHQgNr — Aaron V (@PoliticsOfFear) August 15, 2019

We obviously need common sense cocaine control. — Joji Saiga ㊙ (@Joji_Saiga) August 15, 2019

If only we had banned cocaine, he couldn't have gotten ahold of cocaine. https://t.co/sDSV4Nl8bw — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) August 15, 2019

We should make it illegal. — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) August 15, 2019

Banning drugs like cocaine clearly isn’t stopping people who want to illegally obtain it from obtaining it … what makes gun control advocates think banning guns will be any different?