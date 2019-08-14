Our Democratic betters love to criticize Donald Trump over his penchant for bestowing insulting nicknames upon people he doesn’t like. Maybe we’d take their criticisms a little more seriously if they weren’t doing stuff like this:

Pelosi today calls McConnell “Moscow Mitch.” “We’ve sent our legislation to the Senate. Moscow Mitch says he is the grim reaper. Imagine describing yourself as the grim reaper, that he’s going to bury all this legislation. . All this legislation is alive and well in” the public — Manu Raju (@mkraju) August 14, 2019

Wow, way to go, Nancy Pelosi. The Dems are the real grownups, you guys.

@SpeakerPelosi is pretty childish — Mark in Dallas (@Mark4124NH) August 14, 2019

That sounds like something Trump would come up with. You know what they say about immitation being the most sincere form of flattery. While this might not have been Nancy's intent, that's how it looks. What type of example does such name calling set? — Rob Wright (@RfwrightLSL) August 14, 2019

"Trump, but against people we dislike."https://t.co/m6MpXJEdix — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) August 14, 2019

Yep. It’s OK when Dems do it:

Good. Need more of this from the leader. — Cheeto Benito (@CheetoBenito1) August 14, 2019

Good. She calls him like we all see him #MoscowMich — Anna (@csanna3) August 14, 2019

That’s his name Moscow Mitch — Midnight Prophet (@DavidKimbrough1) August 14, 2019

@StacyAbrams called him that last night on Rachel Maddow @MSNBC.

It's true and deserved. #MoscowMitch is a Traitor to the United States of America. — susan morrow (@sooze555) August 14, 2019

So what if #MoscowMitch's widdle fee-fees are hurt. @SpeakerPelosi spoke the truth and the truth hurts! — 🌊Sue B. 🌊 (@meow2u22) August 14, 2019