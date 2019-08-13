It’s awful enough that Dems like Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren have been pushing a blatantly false narrative about Michael Brown being murdered in Ferguson. But when someone like Al Sharpton does it, it’s even worse:

This past Friday marked 5 years of the murder of Michael Brown by police office Darren Wilson. Lesley McSpadden (Brown’s Mother’s) and Attorney Ben Crump is live w/ me talking about the continued pursuit of justice for Mike Brown and many others. #PoliticsNation pic.twitter.com/XVBMdLuAlK — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) August 11, 2019

Good Lord.

Al Sharpton lying again. I’m shocked — Paul (@pjb438) August 13, 2019

I thought spreading conspiracy theories was wrong. The justice dept under Eric Holder disproved this whole lie. — I’m Jim Acosta’s Love Child (@JimAcostaJr) August 13, 2019

He wasn’t murdered you race hustler — Jorge 🇺🇸 MAGA (@AmericanMex067) August 13, 2019

Given Sharpton’s history of stoking racial tensions and fanning the flames of violence, it’s particularly troubling that he’s out there running with a lie this incendiary.

Conspiracy Theories are just fine if they come from Al Sharpton. — Ned Snark (@NedSnark23) August 13, 2019

Firefighters have been all over Donald Trump pushing a stupid conspiracy theory about Jeffrey Epstein’s death, but they’ll be damned if they try to go up against Al Sharpton.

Go get him, brave firefighters. — BT (@back_ttys) August 13, 2019