It’s awful enough that Dems like Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren have been pushing a blatantly false narrative about Michael Brown being murdered in Ferguson. But when someone like Al Sharpton does it, it’s even worse:

Good Lord.

Given Sharpton’s history of stoking racial tensions and fanning the flames of violence, it’s particularly troubling that he’s out there running with a lie this incendiary.

Firefighters have been all over Donald Trump pushing a stupid conspiracy theory about Jeffrey Epstein’s death, but they’ll be damned if they try to go up against Al Sharpton.

