It’s awful enough that Dems like Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren have been pushing a blatantly false narrative about Michael Brown being murdered in Ferguson. But when someone like Al Sharpton does it, it’s even worse:
This past Friday marked 5 years of the murder of Michael Brown by police office Darren Wilson. Lesley McSpadden (Brown’s Mother’s) and Attorney Ben Crump is live w/ me talking about the continued pursuit of justice for Mike Brown and many others. #PoliticsNation pic.twitter.com/XVBMdLuAlK
— Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) August 11, 2019
Good Lord.
Al Sharpton lying again. I’m shocked
— Paul (@pjb438) August 13, 2019
I thought spreading conspiracy theories was wrong. The justice dept under Eric Holder disproved this whole lie.
— I’m Jim Acosta’s Love Child (@JimAcostaJr) August 13, 2019
He wasn’t murdered you race hustler
— Jorge 🇺🇸 MAGA (@AmericanMex067) August 13, 2019
Given Sharpton’s history of stoking racial tensions and fanning the flames of violence, it’s particularly troubling that he’s out there running with a lie this incendiary.
This isn't irresponsible at all. https://t.co/DWWpycmobQ
— BT (@back_ttys) August 13, 2019
Conspiracy Theories are just fine if they come from Al Sharpton.
— Ned Snark (@NedSnark23) August 13, 2019
Firefighters have been all over Donald Trump pushing a stupid conspiracy theory about Jeffrey Epstein’s death, but they’ll be damned if they try to go up against Al Sharpton.
Go get him, brave firefighters.
— BT (@back_ttys) August 13, 2019
Noted by John Sexton in @hotair, Al Sharpton also falsely called Michael Brown's death a "murder" in a tweet. As usual, he gets away with it because he's a Democratic kingmaker, and the firefighters don't get up in arms about that. https://t.co/LTiLskD5Yo
— David Rutz (@DavidRutz) August 13, 2019