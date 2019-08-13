It’s been a rough 12 hours or so for CNN’s Chris Cuomo, thanks to that footage of him angrily responding to a stranger who confronted him and called him “Fredo.” Well, he’s had some time to sleep on it and has some thoughts about his behavior:

Appreciate all the support but – truth is I should be better than the guys baiting me. This happens all the time these days. Often in front of my family. But there is a lesson: no need to add to the ugliness; I should be better than what I oppose. — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) August 13, 2019

Welp.

Cuomo doesn’t deserve to be harassed, alone or in front of his family. And a lot of other people in his position probably would’ve responded similarly. That said, though, his business about “Fredo” being akin to the N-word was ridiculous. And we’re not exactly inclined to believe him when he says he should “be better.” Chris Cuomo has gone out of his way — repeatedly — to not be better than what he opposes.

Take this opportunity to think about how private citizens feel when you and your network target them over politics. Think Nick Sandmann, for instance. — Fred-Mo (@molratty) August 13, 2019

Perhaps you could learn from this young man what restraint and maturity looks like in the face of baiting. He was better. pic.twitter.com/egDSmrQulV — WH (@willhenry41) August 13, 2019

Hey Fredo, Remember that time you defended Antifa twice, including after they showed up at @TuckerCarlson's home and forced his family to hide in the pantry while they tried to break in. That was pretty ugly. https://t.co/6lozZbr8MV — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) August 13, 2019

But you can call names and it's ok. Got it — J Rose (@jrose52) August 13, 2019

Well, your kind made the new rules.

And now you can play by them. — S. Harp (@SHarp60855846) August 13, 2019

Well, this was the right answer. This is the answer they should have given last night. That said, next time a Republican gets assaulted in a restaurant…will Cuomo stand up for them? https://t.co/jL4MhnBZZb — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 13, 2019

We probably shouldn’t hold our breath.

NARRATOR: He will never be better than what he opposes. https://t.co/JNlO9XTuuu — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) August 13, 2019

Meanwhile, we get the feeling that Cuomo’s gonna have to put up with the “Fredo” stuff for a little longer yet.

In other words, you can handle things. You're smart, not like everybody says—like, dumb. You're smart. And you want respect. https://t.co/CwPdlgVN30 — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) August 13, 2019