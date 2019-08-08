Elizabeth Warren’s not president yet, but she’s making it very clear that she’s very interested in listening to middle America’s concerns about the potential impact of policies she endorses:

Iowa farmer grills Elizabeth Warren and Democrats over wanting to eliminate cows with the Green New Deal. Warren's response: "Ehhh." pic.twitter.com/2yQPCJ1fCb — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 8, 2019

The RNC should just put that on a loop. Warren could not be any more awkward.

"Ehhhh" is Warren-speak for "you're right but I don't have an actual comeback at the ready so let's move on." https://t.co/HyFOCt2Je0 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) August 8, 2019

She literally stood there not listening to him at all because her mind was consumed with thinking about whst to say to avoid her looking like a complete dope. — observer (@observer101010) August 8, 2019

The whole time that farmer was talking Warren was staring out to those fields wondering if she left the iron on. — reese125 (@reese125lb) August 8, 2019

LOL she has no clue what farmers do. — I❤️America (@I_loveAmerica_) August 8, 2019

She has no clue, period.

LOL she's clueless — Ken Austin For Office (@KenAustinForOf1) August 8, 2019

It’s almost painful to watch. The hilarity is what saves it.

Farmer: "So I hear you're Native American" Warren: pic.twitter.com/Qv0K3E2G9h — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 8, 2019

"Interesting plan, did you come up with it yourself?" Warren: pic.twitter.com/0jUWelBYf6 — Confirmed Miscer (@ManDaveJobGood) August 8, 2019

Hehhhh.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.