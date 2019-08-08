Elizabeth Warren’s not president yet, but she’s making it very clear that she’s very interested in listening to middle America’s concerns about the potential impact of policies she endorses:
Iowa farmer grills Elizabeth Warren and Democrats over wanting to eliminate cows with the Green New Deal.
Warren's response: "Ehhh." pic.twitter.com/2yQPCJ1fCb
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 8, 2019
The RNC should just put that on a loop. Warren could not be any more awkward.
HAHAHAHAHAHAHA https://t.co/xyRIIy8gsM
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 8, 2019
"Ehhhh" is Warren-speak for "you're right but I don't have an actual comeback at the ready so let's move on." https://t.co/HyFOCt2Je0
— Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) August 8, 2019
She literally stood there not listening to him at all because her mind was consumed with thinking about whst to say to avoid her looking like a complete dope.
— observer (@observer101010) August 8, 2019
The whole time that farmer was talking Warren was staring out to those fields wondering if she left the iron on.
— reese125 (@reese125lb) August 8, 2019
LOL she has no clue what farmers do.
— I❤️America (@I_loveAmerica_) August 8, 2019
She has no clue, period.
LOL she's clueless
— Ken Austin For Office (@KenAustinForOf1) August 8, 2019
It’s almost painful to watch. The hilarity is what saves it.
So good pic.twitter.com/uvV65ngmnm
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 8, 2019
Farmer: "So I hear you're Native American"
Warren: pic.twitter.com/Qv0K3E2G9h
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 8, 2019
"Interesting plan, did you come up with it yourself?"
Warren: pic.twitter.com/0jUWelBYf6
— Confirmed Miscer (@ManDaveJobGood) August 8, 2019
Hehhhh.
