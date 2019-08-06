While the media are falling all over themselves today to bury the fact that the Dayton shooter was apparently a far leftist, we all remember when they fell all over themselves to blame Sarah Palin for the Gabby Giffords shooting.

In June 2017, Palin sued the New York Times for defamation over their disgusting op-ed linking her to the Giffords shooting. Her suit was dismissed, but today, the Second Circuit Court of Appeals has revived it:

Trending

Let’s hope it does — and that Palin wins. Lord knows she’s got a case against the New York Times.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: crosshairsdefamationdefamation lawsuitGabby GiffordsJared Loughnernew york timesSarah Palin