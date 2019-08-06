While the media are falling all over themselves today to bury the fact that the Dayton shooter was apparently a far leftist, we all remember when they fell all over themselves to blame Sarah Palin for the Gabby Giffords shooting.

The people who had no problem linking Sarah Palin to the Giffords shooting are just completely aghast that Conway is linking Dayton to Liz Warren. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) August 6, 2019

In June 2017, Palin sued the New York Times for defamation over their disgusting op-ed linking her to the Giffords shooting. Her suit was dismissed, but today, the Second Circuit Court of Appeals has revived it:

2d Cir. revives Sarah Palin's defamation claim against NYTimes. In 2017, after the shooting at the GOP baseball game, the NYTimes ran an op-ed suggesting a link between Palin and Jared Loughner's shooting of Rep. Gabby Giffords.https://t.co/YbCHh6IuQh pic.twitter.com/N65g7sAp93 — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) August 6, 2019

Strong win for Palin. In addition to finding the district court erred at the dismiss stage by not crediting the allegations in her complaint, the court dispatches several theories the district court could rely on at summary judgment—all but guaranteeing the case will see a jury. pic.twitter.com/0Mh8TT2Y8I — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) August 6, 2019

The Times editor that NYTimes threw under the bus claimed he was unaware that outlets he wrote for had previously conceded that Palin wasn't linked to Loughner's shooting. Again, all but guaranteeing this goes to a jury. pic.twitter.com/TQHllOcZJ9 — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) August 6, 2019

Let’s hope it does — and that Palin wins. Lord knows she’s got a case against the New York Times.