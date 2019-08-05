Americans are still mourning the senseless loss of life in this weekends deadly mass shootings, but it’s not all bad news for David Hogg.

Yesterday, Kellyanne Conway tweeted about the importance of unity and commitment to tackling the very serious societal ills that lead to massacres like this weekend’s:

We need to come together, America. Finger-pointing, name-calling & screaming with your keyboards is easy, yet… It solves not a single problem, saves not a single life. Working as one to understand depraved evil & to eradicate hate is everyone’s duty. Unity.

Let’s do this. — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) August 4, 2019

And David Hogg could barely contain his excitement. Not at the idea of working together, but at the prospect of gun rights advocates “getting scared”:

They’re getting scared now, I like this. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) August 4, 2019

You like this, do you, David?

Gross. — Teflon Gone (@TeflonGone) August 5, 2019

Rx Sick Bastard https://t.co/1Hk817DBAd — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) August 5, 2019

What a sick, unnecessary thing to say. — Anne (@revmormor) August 5, 2019

Your evil is showing. — Ellie Brown 🦅 #SayIt #EllieB (@Real_EllieBrown) August 5, 2019

While we grieve for the dead, he finds joy. https://t.co/9SSRhCJoqv — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) August 5, 2019

The dead lie in morgues. Davey is joyful. — Eric Blairing (@deadeye42) August 5, 2019

Just in case there was any remaining doubt as to the sort of person David Hogg truly is, this ought to put that to rest for good.

People are dead and you’re celebrating because you see this as a political win for you. Do you have any idea how sick and sociopathic that is? https://t.co/iOwlxPcc1x — Heather (@hboulware) August 5, 2019