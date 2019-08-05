Americans are still mourning the senseless loss of life in this weekends deadly mass shootings, but it’s not all bad news for David Hogg.

Yesterday, Kellyanne Conway tweeted about the importance of unity and commitment to tackling the very serious societal ills that lead to massacres like this weekend’s:

And David Hogg could barely contain his excitement. Not at the idea of working together, but at the prospect of gun rights advocates “getting scared”:

Trending

You like this, do you, David?

Just in case there was any remaining doubt as to the sort of person David Hogg truly is, this ought to put that to rest for good.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: david hogggun controlKellyanne Conwaymass shootings