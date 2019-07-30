In case you missed it, last week, the Washington Post’s Dana Milbank took Joe Scarborough’s “Moscow Mitch” smear and ran with it:

“I don’t normally take the time to respond to critics in the media when they have no clue what they’re talking about,” said McConnell. “But this modern-day McCarthyism is toxic and damaging because of the way it warps our entire public discourse. Facts matter. Details matter. History matters. And if our nation is losing the ability to debate public policy without screaming about treason — that really matters.”

Donald Trump defended McConnell as well. And the WaPo was on it:

President Trump accused The Washington Post on Tuesday of being a “Russian asset,” a baseless claim he made to defend Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Trump was asked by reporters outside the White House to respond to a Post opinion piece published Friday under the headline, “Mitch McConnell is a Russian asset.” “The Washington Post called Mitch McConnell what?” Trump asked. “I think The Washington Post is a Russian asset by comparison.” The article, written by Post columnist Dana Milbank, criticized McConnell (R-Ky.) for blocking legislation to secure U.S. election systems against attacks by Russia and Russian influence or other foreign agents. Milbank wrote that by refusing to defend the United States against future attacks, McConnell was “doing Russian President Vladi­mir Putin’s bidding.”

So, Milbank’s baseless smear of Mitch McConnell isn’t a problem, but Trump giving WaPo a taste of their own medicine is?

WaPo firefighters only have a problem with “unfounded claims” when those claims are directed at the WaPo. Otherwise, have at it!

