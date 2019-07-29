If there’s one thing Bernie Sanders hates, it’s wealth. Well, other people’s, anyway. That’s why he’s making sure his followers know that he stands with “the people” and not with the greedy billionaire class:

He lays these traps and just walks right into them.

Trending

Are we just supposed to accept Bernie’s righteous rage against the billionaire machine because he’s only a millionaire?

Bernie’s a hypocrite and a fraud. And his policies would do far more damage to this country than the billionaires he’s demonizing.

A nation based on the politics of envy will not survive morally, economically, or politically.

Tags: Bernie Sandersbillionairesgreedymillionaires