If there’s one thing Bernie Sanders hates, it’s wealth. Well, other people’s, anyway. That’s why he’s making sure his followers know that he stands with “the people” and not with the greedy billionaire class:

Greed is the religion of the billionaire class. And a nation based on greed will not survive morally, economically or politically. That is why we fight to take power back from the billionaires and put it in the hands of the people, where it belongs. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 29, 2019

He lays these traps and just walks right into them.

But being a millionaire with three homes isn't greedy. — David Stanley (@DavidSt47462545) July 29, 2019

Which one of your many homes to you launch this fight from? — Chris Cooper (@heycoop60) July 29, 2019

is that why you have 3 houses and your tax returns put you in the top 1%, Bernie? https://t.co/GR9A1RiqGY — katie scarlett as “elisabethlehem” (@elisabethlehem) July 29, 2019

if you can't beat em… https://t.co/2mnMd6yDkd — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) July 29, 2019

Are we just supposed to accept Bernie’s righteous rage against the billionaire machine because he’s only a millionaire?

Dude what about the millionaires? 😂😂😂 — jane ferguson (@janef1020) July 29, 2019

This is why he stopped railing on millionaires. Its only billionaires now. — JamesMadison (@potus4madison) July 29, 2019

Notice he removed the millionaires from his standard comments. Now just the billionaires. Once he’s part of them we’ll be screwed!!! — Tony Maloy (@TonyMaloy1) July 29, 2019

Bernie’s a hypocrite and a fraud. And his policies would do far more damage to this country than the billionaires he’s demonizing.

"There has now been created a world in which the success of others is a grievance, rather than an example." — Joseph McKinney (@jmckinney90) July 29, 2019

A nation based on the politics of envy will not survive morally, economically, or politically.