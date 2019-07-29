In response to yesterday’s deadly shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, actress Rosanna Arquette offered up this very helpful take to facilitate healing and understanding:

The end, eh?

Speaking of bull, who wants to bet that Rosanna here has no idea what a semiautomatic weapon is? She sure as hell doesn’t seem to know that a lot of “the shooters in America” haven’t been white males. What happened in Gilroy was senseless and horrific, but what does Arquette hope to accomplish by peddling outright lies?

Trending

She can’t, though.

Not to Rosanna, they don’t.

The end.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Gilroy Garlic Festival shootinggun controlmass shootingsRosanna Arquettesemiautomatic weaponsshootingsTerrorismterroristswhite maleswhite men