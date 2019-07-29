In response to yesterday’s deadly shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, actress Rosanna Arquette offered up this very helpful take to facilitate healing and understanding:

All of the shooters in America have been White males. White terrorists . The end. — Rosanna Arquette (@RoArquette) July 29, 2019

The end, eh?

That's not true. You are not helping by spreading false info. I'm for gun control but recognize the 2nd amendment. — call me deacon blues (@u_dont_n0_me) July 29, 2019

Back round checks should be mandatory And semi automatic guns should never ever be allowed this is bull — Rosanna Arquette (@RoArquette) July 29, 2019

Speaking of bull, who wants to bet that Rosanna here has no idea what a semiautomatic weapon is? She sure as hell doesn’t seem to know that a lot of “the shooters in America” haven’t been white males. What happened in Gilroy was senseless and horrific, but what does Arquette hope to accomplish by peddling outright lies?

Incorrect. The end. — JWF (@JammieWF) July 29, 2019

You realize that's untrue right? — astroglide (@Astroglide13) July 29, 2019

Patently false statement. — Great Googlely Moogely (@Judge_Mental_SA) July 29, 2019

That's not correct. — J and Ted and tomorrow (@fr12947214) July 29, 2019

Bad take. You can do better. — Aaron Hoover (@CoachHoove) July 29, 2019

She can’t, though.

All shooters? You don't watch much news do you? — NavyMojo (@NavyMojo) July 29, 2019

DC sniper was black. — Glenn Redmond (@gopman1970) July 29, 2019

Look up San Bernardino for starters. Don’t say things like this. — Joel M. Curzon (@JoelMCurzon) July 29, 2019

Do facts even slightly matter? — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) July 29, 2019

Not to Rosanna, they don’t.

Do we really need to make this about race? All these shooter's have one thing in common, evil in the place of a heart. The end. — Kratom Nurse (@KratomNurse) July 29, 2019

The end.