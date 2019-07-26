Next to nobody wants Kirsten Gillibrand to win the Democratic presidential nomination, so she’s gotta pull out all the stops if she’s gonna turn things around.

This is definitely the ticket:

Presidential candidate @SenGillibrand: “We have republican legislatures across this country that are trying to deny black people the right to vote.” “But for voter disenfranchisement @StaceyAbrams would be Governor of GA.” pic.twitter.com/uPfFNxqzB4 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) July 26, 2019

So they’re still doing this.

@SenGillibrand knows this is a lie. Minority voting was actually up in GA. This is simply peddling a lie to pander to the crowd. Stop it. — C. Swickster 🇺🇸 (@cdswick) July 26, 2019

Remember the good old days when Dems said it was unpatriotic to question election results? — Chihoowa' oshi' (@DroppinTheMitts) July 26, 2019

Reminder: It’s not a threat to our democracy when Democrats do it.

I'm old enough to remember when a media worthy of 1st Amendment protections would hold a politician accountable for espousing fringe conspiracy theories, attacking US institutions & norms & not accepting the results of an election. — Madlaw (@madlaw1071) July 26, 2019