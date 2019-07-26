Next to nobody wants Kirsten Gillibrand to win the Democratic presidential nomination, so she’s gotta pull out all the stops if she’s gonna turn things around.

This is definitely the ticket:

So they’re still doing this.

Trending

Reminder: It’s not a threat to our democracy when Democrats do it.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: electionsgeorgiaKirsten Gillibrandpaper ballotsStacey Abramsvoter disenfranchisementvoter suppression