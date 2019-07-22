Plates are problematic. We’re sorry you had to find out this way:

Lest you think this is a joke, it’s not:

The plates, made by a brand called Pourtions that were being sold at Macy’s in-store concept shop, called Story, at the retailer’s flagship store in Manhattan’s Herald Square, aimed to provide “helpful — and hilarious — visual cues” that will “spice up your dinner table, and your conversation,” according to the Pourtions website.

Alie Ward, a writer, actress, and correspondent for CBS’ “Innovation Nation,” lists her preferred pronouns as she/her, so when she called out Macy’s over the weekend for these assault plates, she did so with plenty of wokeness cred:

Ward’s anti-plate crusade got support from some pretty major players, including “The Good Place” actress Jameela Jamil:

Jamil’s all for unborn babies getting dismembered, but those plates are a bridge too far.

Now, if you’re like us, you’re probably wondering how there can actually be actual people out there who literally have nothing better to do than rail against dinner plates. Well, Macy’s response might offer some insight:

Wow, Macy’s. You really dodged a bullet there. Buckling to pressure this time means the mob will spare you next time around. That’s totally how it works.

Caving to the Wokeness Mob is a surefire way to stop them and definitely won’t inspire more morons to launch another ridiculous campaign tomorrow.

