Plates are problematic. We’re sorry you had to find out this way:

Macy's has removed plates advocating portion control from their stores after many people spoke out on Twitter, arguing that they were "casually promoting eating disorders and body shaming." The brand apologized and said they "missed the mark."https://t.co/GF3rhTUYdO — Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) July 22, 2019

Lest you think this is a joke, it’s not:

The plates, made by a brand called Pourtions that were being sold at Macy’s in-store concept shop, called Story, at the retailer’s flagship store in Manhattan’s Herald Square, aimed to provide “helpful — and hilarious — visual cues” that will “spice up your dinner table, and your conversation,” according to the Pourtions website.

Alie Ward, a writer, actress, and correspondent for CBS’ “Innovation Nation,” lists her preferred pronouns as she/her, so when she called out Macy’s over the weekend for these assault plates, she did so with plenty of wokeness cred:

How can I get these plates from @Macys banned in all 50 states pic.twitter.com/1spntAluVl — Alie Ward (@alieward) July 21, 2019

Ward’s anti-plate crusade got support from some pretty major players, including “The Good Place” actress Jameela Jamil:

Jamil’s all for unborn babies getting dismembered, but those plates are a bridge too far.

Now, if you’re like us, you’re probably wondering how there can actually be actual people out there who literally have nothing better to do than rail against dinner plates. Well, Macy’s response might offer some insight:

Hi, Alie — we appreciate you sharing this with us and agree that we missed the mark on this product. It will be removed from all STORY at Macy's locations. — Macy's (@Macys) July 22, 2019

Wow, Macy’s. You really dodged a bullet there. Buckling to pressure this time means the mob will spare you next time around. That’s totally how it works.

Jesus Christ does anyone have a sense of humor anymore? — Just1Opinion (@ThePoint_iswhat) July 22, 2019

Omg 😮 really? Ridiculous people need to let it go and have some humor.. — Jeanne Friederich (@SwtnDrmr) July 22, 2019

I want to buy the Macy’s plates for fatties now https://t.co/v279V3LWIB — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) July 22, 2019

Absolute insanity. Speaking as someone who's dealt with anorexia 25 years, a Damn plate has zero effect. It would have had zero effect. That's just silly. People these days need an excuse for everything. — Athena-Morgana Le Fay (@Morgan1Beth) July 22, 2019

This is stupid af. They're PLATES for shit sake. Second point: Macy's thinks Twitter is to be taken seriously? https://t.co/bQ2hN7Gpik — Krystle Baker (@TarheelKrystle) July 22, 2019

Caving to the Wokeness Mob is a surefire way to stop them and definitely won’t inspire more morons to launch another ridiculous campaign tomorrow.

I’m fat and I have a food problem. Portion control is helping me reduce my weight and assisting my goal of becoming healthier. These plates are humorous and I’d buy them in a heartbeat!! @Macys you’re shameful for getting rid of these to appease a small number of weak minds. — Aaron Eggs (@brotherpooner) July 22, 2019

Oh, for the love of everything. I'm so tired of this. If you don't like something, move on. If you're that offended by something this trivial, seek therapy… you have bigger problems. I don't like dark meat chicken. Guess I'll demand that Popeye's pull it. — Ladybug (@ChelseaStarfish) July 22, 2019

The plates can’t “advocate” anything. They are just plates with words on them. A mug that says “Princess” doesn’t mean I am or have to become a princess. Next week: “the tines on this fork make me feel unsafe.” “The shallowness of this spoon reinforces the patriarchy.” — Susan🥕 (@carrotsurprise) July 22, 2019

I wonder if Macy’s will continue to put sizes on their clothes? Isn’t it fat shaming to have ”small” & “petite” sizes? What about the styles? “Skinny” or “slim” jeans? Shameful. How can they be so callous towards overweight customers? 🤦‍♂️ — Ivan (@CrazyIvan69) July 22, 2019