While our Democratic betters can’t stop telling us what an awful racist Donald Trump is, here’s what Virginia Dems have been doing to combat racism:

NEW: Ralph Northam donated over 100k to 11 Democratic candidates in June according to the most recent campaign finance reports. This included two $25,000 checks to two state Senate candidates who had called on Northam to resign. Receipts below ⬇️https://t.co/L4r7kSLtjY — Charlie Hoffmann (@choffmann10) July 16, 2019

The Washington Free Beacon’s Charlie Hoffman reports:

Virginia’s Democratic governor Ralph Northam stepped up his political contributions in June following the state’s legislative primary elections, donating an additional $117,500 to 11 Democratic candidates, according to campaign finance reports released Monday. The Washington Free Beacon previously reported that Northam had resumeddoling out political contributions to state legislative Democratic incumbents and candidates, many of whom called on him to resign after a racist collegiate yearbook photo of the governor became public. Those earlier reported contributions combined with the recent donations add up to over $200,000 in contributions to Democratic candidates since the yearbook photo surfaced. … The Free Beacon contacted the original 11 candidates who received donations from Northam before the primary. None of them responded to questions about why they accepted contributions from the scandal-plagued governor.

Go figure! More:

Delegate @CherylTurpinVB said Northam's initial apology for the yearbook photo did not go "far enough," & called on him to resign. She received a $25,000 donation from his PAC a week after she won the Democratic primary for Virginia's 7th Senate district.https://t.co/cO11XtlkFx — Charlie Hoffmann (@choffmann10) July 16, 2019

Dr. Ghazala Hashmi, running for Virginia's 10th Senate district, said she stood in solidarity with resignation calls from the @VaBlackCaucus. She accepted a $25,000 donation on June 18th from Northam, a week after winning her primary.https://t.co/NaGbJyJQQQ — Charlie Hoffmann (@choffmann10) July 16, 2019

Josh Bell, the Democratic candidate for HD-28, said Northam must step down and politicians should not "equivocate" on the matter. He accepted a $10,000 donation from Gov. Northam a day after winning his primary.https://t.co/Mv4gXjWbuu — Charlie Hoffmann (@choffmann10) July 16, 2019

Unsurprisingly none of these Democrats have offered any sort of explanation for what changed since they called for Northam to resign. — Charlie Hoffmann (@choffmann10) July 16, 2019

Maybe because no explanation is necessary.

Of course they took his money. Of course. https://t.co/KrvGaMLG3I — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) July 16, 2019

It's nice when politicians can put their differences behind them for an exchange of cash. — Polly Karr (@karr_pe) July 16, 2019

Shameful, yes. Shocking? Nope.