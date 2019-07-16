You know what this whole cluster has been missing? A lecture on patriotism from Rep. Ilhan Omar. Thank goodness NowThis gave her a platform to share her Very Serious Thoughts:

Does “true patriotism” also entail spreading anti-Semitism and being a terrorist apologist? Can’t believe she left that stuff off her list!

It’s definitely beyond parody.

Meanwhile:

They know where their bread is buttered.

