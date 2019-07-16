You know what this whole cluster has been missing? A lecture on patriotism from Rep. Ilhan Omar. Thank goodness NowThis gave her a platform to share her Very Serious Thoughts:
True patriotism is not about blindly supporting a single Administration.
True patriotism is about fighting for our country and its dignity.
True patriotism means making sure people of our country and our Constitution are uplifted and protected. pic.twitter.com/Z5cDZRzePx
— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 16, 2019
Does “true patriotism” also entail spreading anti-Semitism and being a terrorist apologist? Can’t believe she left that stuff off her list!
Omar talking about "True Patriotism"….. 🤦🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/vssfl9lCDB
— Jordan (@Jord_45) July 16, 2019
Omar talking about patriotism? pic.twitter.com/jli6LcFN3J
— Charles X Proxy (@Charlemagne0814) July 16, 2019
You are literally the LAST person I want to hear from about patriotism. Are you kidding me!?
— Tony P. 🇺🇸 (@ampdup1587) July 16, 2019
It’s definitely beyond parody.
This is like the 1000000000000000th "True patriotism is about dissent" video I've seen from a Democrat. Hillary did it better. And about 50 times. All this youth&vigor in the Dem party and nary an original idea to be found. https://t.co/oV4dKRqPnl
— Kira (@RealKiraDavis) July 16, 2019
Meanwhile:
I am very surprised @nowthisnews has made another in-kind contribution/propaganda film for a left-wing politician… https://t.co/kdLfEGxZtP
— Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) July 16, 2019
They know where their bread is buttered.