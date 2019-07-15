Following Donald Trump’s recent tweets about the four freshmen Democratic congresswomen, the media have embarked on a fresh new love affair with AOC, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and, to a lesser extent, Ayanna Pressley. Our firefighters stand bravely with The Squad and don’t seem to understand why so many people are concerned about that.

Maybe RNC national spokeswoman Elizabeth Harrington can clear things up for them:

These are not good people.

