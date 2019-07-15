Following Donald Trump’s recent tweets about the four freshmen Democratic congresswomen, the media have embarked on a fresh new love affair with AOC, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and, to a lesser extent, Ayanna Pressley. Our firefighters stand bravely with The Squad and don’t seem to understand why so many people are concerned about that.

Maybe RNC national spokeswoman Elizabeth Harrington can clear things up for them:

Since the media refuses to provide any context, a thread of statements made by the socialist "squad" in the House: Ilhan Omar laughing about al Qaeda, wondering why we don't speak of America in the same tonespic.twitter.com/56rsf5dwoo — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) July 15, 2019

Omar's anti-Semitic tweets, claiming "evil" Jews have "hypnotized the world" and "it's all about the Benjamins" pic.twitter.com/JHgkF8t2mc — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) July 15, 2019

Omar again makes anti-Semitic remarks, claiming Jewish lawmakers have "allegiance to a foreign country"pic.twitter.com/aymaCvOvnG — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) July 15, 2019

Omar dismisses 9/11 as "some people did something"pic.twitter.com/kHc1O3a4lV — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) July 15, 2019

Rashida Tlaib says she gets a "calming feeling" when she thinks about the Holocaust, rewrites history, and praises Arabs who worked with Hitler and conspired to kill Jews pic.twitter.com/rr01KSFBvV — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) July 15, 2019

Tlaib calls critics of her Holocaust distortion "racist idiots"pic.twitter.com/O7joNI2P1K — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) July 15, 2019

Tlaib supports BDS, her top fundraiser runs a FB group that traffics in Holocaust denial, and is buddies with a "Palestinian right of return" activist who calls Israel a terrorist entity pic.twitter.com/HkAISxgXvW — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) July 15, 2019

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accuses the U.S. of running "concentration camps" on the border, making obscene comparison with the words "never again"pic.twitter.com/grqk0kDfVD — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) July 15, 2019

Tlaib "absolutely" agrees and smears our country as running "concentration camps"pic.twitter.com/BW5C9EKFz0 — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) July 15, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez's Green Socialist Dream calls for the "economic transformation" of the U.S. Her chief of staff confirms the point is to throw out capitalism (Very pro-American, right?) pic.twitter.com/kVkiKsLZz5 — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) July 15, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez defends Omar's flippant 9/11 comments, and says we shouldn't be allowed to show pictures of the terrorist attack because it is "triggering"pic.twitter.com/STvtwDIiSz — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) July 15, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez refuses to condemn socialist dictator Nicolas Maduro, but eagerly attacks Elliott Abramspic.twitter.com/Wt9J7FzunJ — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) July 15, 2019

Omar backs brutal socialist dictator Nicolas Maduro, and blames America for "bullying" Venezuelapic.twitter.com/DhXuntxdDq — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) July 15, 2019

These are not good people.