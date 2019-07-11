As Twitchy told you, AOC is now trying to kinda-sorta walk back her not-subtle suggestion that Nancy Pelosi is racist. Pelosi is just someone with a pattern of “explicit singling out of newly elected women of color,” but she’s “absolutely not” a racist.

Well anyway, AOC’s unconvincing “just asking questions” schtick aside, it appears that her friends at Justice Democrats didn’t get the newest version of the memo before sending out an email:

im cringing on behalf of people i don't even agree with rn pic.twitter.com/4ODJV41NN6 — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) July 11, 2019

"our squad" i am so uncomfortable pic.twitter.com/5j2HyH65yP — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) July 11, 2019

Poor AOC. First Nancy Pelosi attacks, demeans, and disrespects her and her squad, and then her minions at Justice Democrats go and confuse the narrative, dialing up the cringe, to boot. The girl can’t catch a break!