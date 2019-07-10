The Resistance loves to shame Trump fans for buying into the cult of personality, but if this isn’t evidence that the Resistance has a cult of their own, we don’t know what is.

Michael Moore wrote an ode to anti-Semitic Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib, and it was just too good to keep to himself. So he subjected others to it:

When they said @MMFlint "screamed" a poem about @RashidaTlaib, I thought they were being dramatic. They were not. https://t.co/EdGrVlhgPa — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) July 10, 2019

No, they were not.

Michael, what is Congresswoman Tlaib's first name? pic.twitter.com/ZDMfYWHhDN — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) July 10, 2019

Not only was that an utterly embarrassing performance, but it was also creepy as hell.

this is v. weird — Adam Rubenstein (@RubensteinAdam) July 10, 2019

We’ve seen quite enough, thank you.