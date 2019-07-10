The Resistance loves to shame Trump fans for buying into the cult of personality, but if this isn’t evidence that the Resistance has a cult of their own, we don’t know what is.

Michael Moore wrote an ode to anti-Semitic Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib, and it was just too good to keep to himself. So he subjected others to it:

No, they were not.

Trending

Not only was that an utterly embarrassing performance, but it was also creepy as hell.

We’ve seen quite enough, thank you.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Michael MoorepoemRashida Tlaib