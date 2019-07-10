The Resistance loves to shame Trump fans for buying into the cult of personality, but if this isn’t evidence that the Resistance has a cult of their own, we don’t know what is.
Michael Moore wrote an ode to anti-Semitic Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib, and it was just too good to keep to himself. So he subjected others to it:
When they said @MMFlint "screamed" a poem about @RashidaTlaib, I thought they were being dramatic.
They were not. https://t.co/EdGrVlhgPa
— Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) July 10, 2019
No, they were not.
Michael, what is Congresswoman Tlaib's first name? pic.twitter.com/ZDMfYWHhDN
— David Rutz (@DavidRutz) July 10, 2019
Not only was that an utterly embarrassing performance, but it was also creepy as hell.
this is v. weird
— Adam Rubenstein (@RubensteinAdam) July 10, 2019
We’ve seen quite enough, thank you.
lol
— Bonnie the Feverish (@Jujucatty) July 10, 2019
OMGGGGGG pic.twitter.com/nM2P9CJmJb
— N☮️E (@ImmortalStrake) July 10, 2019