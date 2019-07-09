Elizabeth Warren has been racking up points with young liberals, thanks to pie-in-the-sky promises about free money and wiping out student loan debt and whatnot. But aside from being wary of Warren’s socialist policies, the youth of America should also be concerned about something else.

The Daily Caller’s Molly Prince has noticed a disturbing pattern:

Elizabeth Warren referring to every photograph as a "selfie" is the most under-reported story of 2020. https://t.co/VgkQ5ixUQE — Molly Prince (@mollyfprince) July 9, 2019

Seriously. This is a chronic issue, you guys:

At our organizing events in Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina, we’ve stayed until EVERYONE gets a selfie (or a hug!) pic.twitter.com/6qCRTfdjKD — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 24, 2019

Watch out, this one moves fast. SECOND selfie line of the day. Thank you, Iowa City! pic.twitter.com/WuWJqA7zkP — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 11, 2019

First full day as a presidential candidate – first selfie line as one. Thank you, Cedar Rapids! pic.twitter.com/rIhftlNAjw — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 10, 2019

We’ve had over 70 town halls and we do a selfie line after each one. Not only is it fun, it’s when I get to listen to people’s stories. I’m so glad I got to take my 20,000th selfie yesterday with Umeirra in Cincinnati. pic.twitter.com/5yQFAlc41A — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) May 12, 2019

Last night I got my 25,000th selfie—and it was a pinky promise! We’re going to dream big, fight hard, and win. pic.twitter.com/rFFShoSdHU — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) June 1, 2019

The photo line is always my favorite part of our events—and last night I took my 35,000th selfie! pic.twitter.com/zsf5Fj9aqC — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) June 29, 2019

Doesn’t she have a young person who can explain to her what a selfie is? We know Max Berger’s busy scrubbing his anti-Semitic Twitter history and stuff, but surely there’s someone else who can do it.

"Can you take a selfie of me?" pic.twitter.com/gqtqW1xPKQ — Sean O (@Sean_O_914) July 9, 2019

But can she twit those selfies to Spacebook? — Max Diesel (@MaxDieselRI) July 9, 2019

Later, she's going to post them on her wall. pic.twitter.com/14L4qabyNk — Jared A. Chambers 🇺🇸 (@C4CEO) July 9, 2019

1/1024th selfie — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) July 9, 2019

Now, to be fair:

But still. This is just one more thing that makes her terrible.

There she goes again, appropriating the work of others. https://t.co/Oo0atMl7fK — BT (@back_ttys) July 9, 2019