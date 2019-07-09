Elizabeth Warren has been racking up points with young liberals, thanks to pie-in-the-sky promises about free money and wiping out student loan debt and whatnot. But aside from being wary of Warren’s socialist policies, the youth of America should also be concerned about something else.

The Daily Caller’s Molly Prince has noticed a disturbing pattern:

Seriously. This is a chronic issue, you guys:

Trending

Doesn’t she have a young person who can explain to her what a selfie is? We know Max Berger’s busy scrubbing his anti-Semitic Twitter history and stuff, but surely there’s someone else who can do it.

Now, to be fair:

But still. This is just one more thing that makes her terrible.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Elizabeth WarrenMolly Princephotosselfieselfies