Everybody give it up for the Guardians of Truth, without whom we might never have known what a depraved, sadistic, predatory sleazeball Jeffrey Epstein is.

The Jeffrey Epstein case was catapulted onto the national news radar by one newspaper, the Miami Herald, and by one reporter in particular https://t.co/yynDM1kFV4 — CNN Business (@CNNBusiness) July 9, 2019

CNN hall monitor Brian Stelter would like to get the applause going:

FBI official: "When the facts presented themselves… through investigative journalists' work, we moved on it." https://t.co/bpxMZtSQgO — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 9, 2019

Where would we be without intrepid firefighters like Stelter to keep us abreast of all the important Real News, Mr. President?

Imagine what national outlets could have accomplished if they weren't preoccupied with people who post facebook videos. https://t.co/VRwx6MOWkB — BT (@back_ttys) July 9, 2019

I wouldn't say this makes national outlets like Brian's look good, but if he wants to take a victory lap so be it. pic.twitter.com/bIMP97hRyM — BT (@back_ttys) July 9, 2019

Kind of amazing to watch people like Brian swoop in and attempt to share in the credit of an open secret story like this. https://t.co/mFpYty8GNQ — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 9, 2019

Amazing, yes. Unpredictable? Not even remotely.

That’s what keeps getting me. Haven’t we known about this for 15 years? — Matt (@1manstweets) July 9, 2019

Reminds me of Weinstein: “we did really great investigative journalism of an open secret for 30 years that we never reported on. Pat me on the back” — Steven Garron (@steven_garron4) July 9, 2019

Let’s hear it for the real heroes.

Sure guys, take a victory lap. pic.twitter.com/EuBGEMghct — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 9, 2019

They see a parade, and they jump in front and start leading it. — Chewiechipsahoy (@Crapplefratz) July 9, 2019