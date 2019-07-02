Kamala Harris has been polling pretty well lately, but before the Left decides to adopt her as their savior and answer to Donald Trump, they should probably take a look at this thread:

Trending

In case it wasn’t clear, that thread was put together by a leftist. A Marxist Bernie supporter, actually. Obviously we don’t agree that blocking federal funding of abortions is a bad thing. But Kamala Harris’ civil rights record is abysmal, and she absolutely deserves to be called out on it.

So, which Democrat is going to step up and call her out?

Guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: civil rightscriminal justice reformKamala Harris