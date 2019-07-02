Kamala Harris has been polling pretty well lately, but before the Left decides to adopt her as their savior and answer to Donald Trump, they should probably take a look at this thread:
Why You Shouldn't Support Kamala Harris For The Upcoming 2020 Election: a thread pic.twitter.com/rJVDSfJ5tQ
— Nikola (@niktaylorde) June 30, 2019
1. She supported a law that forces schools to turn undocumented students over to ICE, separating them from their parents.
source: https://t.co/lTzYhPCkxf
— Nikola (@niktaylorde) June 30, 2019
2. Supported and funded a bill that would criminalize truancy, disproportionately harming single parent households, the poor, families of color and homeless mothers.
source: https://t.co/1NNQkM4DKE
— Nikola (@niktaylorde) June 30, 2019
Example of a homeless mother affected by this:https://t.co/RFGUVQijG3
— Nikola (@niktaylorde) June 30, 2019
3. Declined to prosecute Steven Mnuchin after his bank’s predatory lending and foreclosure fraud broke the law “over a thousand” times and ruined the lives of thousands of homeowners.
source: https://t.co/sVeADa7UUD
— Nikola (@niktaylorde) June 30, 2019
…he later donated to her campaign
source: https://t.co/CYt2l7LfQ7
— Nikola (@niktaylorde) June 30, 2019
…and became Trump's Treasury Secretary
source: https://t.co/W6gAICKqvF
— Nikola (@niktaylorde) June 30, 2019
4. She spent years jailing disproportionately black nonviolent cannabis users
source: https://t.co/W2GYP1jzHM
— Nikola (@niktaylorde) June 30, 2019
…she then tried to pander by admitting to smoking herself despite prosecuting others
source: https://t.co/ftsNgeCyzA
— Nikola (@niktaylorde) June 30, 2019
5. Stopped the release of a man serving 27 years-to-life after being wrongfully convicted of possession of a knife under the three-strikes law she supported.
source: https://t.co/h4nU0T3ay2
— Nikola (@niktaylorde) June 30, 2019
…and when civil rights groups and nearly 100,000 petition signatures got him released after 14 years she took him back to court again for a crime he didn’t commit
source: https://t.co/CSqmiVH64W
— Nikola (@niktaylorde) June 30, 2019
6. Opposed reforming California’s three-strikes law, which is the only one in the country to impose life sentences for minor felonies and incarcerates black people at 12x the rate as white people
source: https://t.co/CrkrK3K5nk
— Nikola (@niktaylorde) June 30, 2019
…she opposed the law THREE different times
source: https://t.co/1VOusl9Ou2
— Nikola (@niktaylorde) June 30, 2019
7. Protected serial child rapists by refusing to prosecute in the Catholic Church sex abuse scandal
source: https://t.co/RNq1rp2t1d
— Nikola (@niktaylorde) June 30, 2019
8. Tried to deny a transgender inmate healthcare and endangered trans women by forcing them into mens prisons.
source: https://t.co/xOoyGMMW0n
— Nikola (@niktaylorde) June 30, 2019
…which lead up to the torture and rape of trans inmates
source: https://t.co/o65iUYJpdA
— Nikola (@niktaylorde) June 30, 2019
9. Stood by silently as $730 million was spent on moving inmates to for-profit private prisons
source: https://t.co/DfNdhliZta
— Nikola (@niktaylorde) June 30, 2019
10. Voted two different times to block federal funding for abortions
source: https://t.co/1To1RLdcdX
— Nikola (@niktaylorde) June 30, 2019
11. She supports Trump escalating war in Syria
source: https://t.co/kY2Ux4IloI
— Nikola (@niktaylorde) June 30, 2019
12. Voted to give Trump increased military spending
source: https://t.co/XRLYCfEdyx
— Nikola (@niktaylorde) June 30, 2019
…she did that TWICE:https://t.co/4JlcM6REE4
— Nikola (@niktaylorde) June 30, 2019
13. Mocks the activist call to “build more schools, less jails”
source: https://t.co/HwUYwXxoUb
— Nikola (@niktaylorde) June 30, 2019
14. Accepted thousands of dollars of campaign funds from Donald and Ivanka Trump multiple times
source: https://t.co/wGkeI3Pr5D
— Nikola (@niktaylorde) June 30, 2019
15. Opposed legalization of sex work
source: https://t.co/SBJUGfg1kj
— Nikola (@niktaylorde) June 30, 2019
…endangered sex workers
source: https://t.co/PYiPJX6U15
— Nikola (@niktaylorde) June 30, 2019
…and oversaw people being charged for prostitution without even agreeing to sex
source: https://t.co/ftVm3UK4K4
— Nikola (@niktaylorde) June 30, 2019
16. Refused to investigate Herbalife’s exploitation and fraud
source: https://t.co/53t3l6RKZL
— Nikola (@niktaylorde) June 30, 2019
…and, conveniently enough, later received donations from people connected to the corporation
source: https://t.co/2RJ9TyKTwe
— Nikola (@niktaylorde) June 30, 2019
17. Refused to prosecute PG&E for its massive gas pipeline explosion
source: https://t.co/gHzsw7M6zw
— Nikola (@niktaylorde) June 30, 2019
…and now its consultants are running her campaign
source: https://t.co/Fg3tdf3IJh
— Nikola (@niktaylorde) June 30, 2019
18. Is a latecomer in endorsing Medicare for All and already appears to be backtracking on it
source: https://t.co/mAbqn3XeIy
— Nikola (@niktaylorde) June 30, 2019
19. Supports foreign right-wing influences Netanyahu and AIPAChttps://t.co/aGtGbdvijf
— Nikola (@niktaylorde) June 30, 2019
20. Systematically violated defendants’ civil and constitutional rights” in crime lab scandal
source: https://t.co/cUQw17hrGY
— Nikola (@niktaylorde) June 30, 2019
21. Co-sponsored the bill that let Trump impose sanctions on Iran
source: https://t.co/A60mImBoum
— Nikola (@niktaylorde) June 30, 2019
…which violated the nuclear deal and lead to the currently rising tensions
source: https://t.co/iHDLz6VXXX
— Nikola (@niktaylorde) June 30, 2019
In case it wasn’t clear, that thread was put together by a leftist. A Marxist Bernie supporter, actually. Obviously we don’t agree that blocking federal funding of abortions is a bad thing. But Kamala Harris’ civil rights record is abysmal, and she absolutely deserves to be called out on it.
I thought I knew a lot of Kamala dirt, but this is the comprehensive spilling of the tea. READ THIS THREAD. https://t.co/RaURX3gqc0
— Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) July 2, 2019
Wow, what a fraud. If this is who the Dems are gonna our forward as their chosen one, good luck.
— 1%er (@joel_brandow) July 2, 2019
So, which Democrat is going to step up and call her out?
if biden doesn’t lay into harris with just HALF of these examples at the next debate, he has no place being on that stage. https://t.co/uSPmPO7e1U
— T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) July 2, 2019
Straight up political malpractice if he doesn’t. I don’t think he has the teeth for it though.
— Madame X (@theologyphile) July 2, 2019
Guess we’ll just have to wait and see.