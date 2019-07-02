Kamala Harris has been polling pretty well lately, but before the Left decides to adopt her as their savior and answer to Donald Trump, they should probably take a look at this thread:

Why You Shouldn't Support Kamala Harris For The Upcoming 2020 Election: a thread pic.twitter.com/rJVDSfJ5tQ — Nikola (@niktaylorde) June 30, 2019

1. She supported a law that forces schools to turn undocumented students over to ICE, separating them from their parents. source: https://t.co/lTzYhPCkxf — Nikola (@niktaylorde) June 30, 2019

2. Supported and funded a bill that would criminalize truancy, disproportionately harming single parent households, the poor, families of color and homeless mothers. source: https://t.co/1NNQkM4DKE — Nikola (@niktaylorde) June 30, 2019

Example of a homeless mother affected by this:https://t.co/RFGUVQijG3 — Nikola (@niktaylorde) June 30, 2019

3. Declined to prosecute Steven Mnuchin after his bank’s predatory lending and foreclosure fraud broke the law “over a thousand” times and ruined the lives of thousands of homeowners. source: https://t.co/sVeADa7UUD — Nikola (@niktaylorde) June 30, 2019

…he later donated to her campaign source: https://t.co/CYt2l7LfQ7 — Nikola (@niktaylorde) June 30, 2019

4. She spent years jailing disproportionately black nonviolent cannabis users source: https://t.co/W2GYP1jzHM — Nikola (@niktaylorde) June 30, 2019

…she then tried to pander by admitting to smoking herself despite prosecuting others source: https://t.co/ftsNgeCyzA — Nikola (@niktaylorde) June 30, 2019

5. Stopped the release of a man serving 27 years-to-life after being wrongfully convicted of possession of a knife under the three-strikes law she supported. source: https://t.co/h4nU0T3ay2 — Nikola (@niktaylorde) June 30, 2019

…and when civil rights groups and nearly 100,000 petition signatures got him released after 14 years she took him back to court again for a crime he didn’t commit source: https://t.co/CSqmiVH64W — Nikola (@niktaylorde) June 30, 2019

6. Opposed reforming California’s three-strikes law, which is the only one in the country to impose life sentences for minor felonies and incarcerates black people at 12x the rate as white people source: https://t.co/CrkrK3K5nk — Nikola (@niktaylorde) June 30, 2019

…she opposed the law THREE different times source: https://t.co/1VOusl9Ou2 — Nikola (@niktaylorde) June 30, 2019

7. Protected serial child rapists by refusing to prosecute in the Catholic Church sex abuse scandal source: https://t.co/RNq1rp2t1d — Nikola (@niktaylorde) June 30, 2019

8. Tried to deny a transgender inmate healthcare and endangered trans women by forcing them into mens prisons. source: https://t.co/xOoyGMMW0n — Nikola (@niktaylorde) June 30, 2019

…which lead up to the torture and rape of trans inmates source: https://t.co/o65iUYJpdA — Nikola (@niktaylorde) June 30, 2019

9. Stood by silently as $730 million was spent on moving inmates to for-profit private prisons source: https://t.co/DfNdhliZta — Nikola (@niktaylorde) June 30, 2019

10. Voted two different times to block federal funding for abortions source: https://t.co/1To1RLdcdX — Nikola (@niktaylorde) June 30, 2019

11. She supports Trump escalating war in Syria source: https://t.co/kY2Ux4IloI — Nikola (@niktaylorde) June 30, 2019

12. Voted to give Trump increased military spending source: https://t.co/XRLYCfEdyx — Nikola (@niktaylorde) June 30, 2019

13. Mocks the activist call to “build more schools, less jails” source: https://t.co/HwUYwXxoUb — Nikola (@niktaylorde) June 30, 2019

14. Accepted thousands of dollars of campaign funds from Donald and Ivanka Trump multiple times source: https://t.co/wGkeI3Pr5D — Nikola (@niktaylorde) June 30, 2019

15. Opposed legalization of sex work source: https://t.co/SBJUGfg1kj — Nikola (@niktaylorde) June 30, 2019

…and oversaw people being charged for prostitution without even agreeing to sex source: https://t.co/ftVm3UK4K4 — Nikola (@niktaylorde) June 30, 2019

16. Refused to investigate Herbalife’s exploitation and fraud source: https://t.co/53t3l6RKZL — Nikola (@niktaylorde) June 30, 2019

…and, conveniently enough, later received donations from people connected to the corporation source: https://t.co/2RJ9TyKTwe — Nikola (@niktaylorde) June 30, 2019

17. Refused to prosecute PG&E for its massive gas pipeline explosion source: https://t.co/gHzsw7M6zw — Nikola (@niktaylorde) June 30, 2019

…and now its consultants are running her campaign source: https://t.co/Fg3tdf3IJh — Nikola (@niktaylorde) June 30, 2019

18. Is a latecomer in endorsing Medicare for All and already appears to be backtracking on it source: https://t.co/mAbqn3XeIy — Nikola (@niktaylorde) June 30, 2019

19. Supports foreign right-wing influences Netanyahu and AIPAChttps://t.co/aGtGbdvijf — Nikola (@niktaylorde) June 30, 2019

20. Systematically violated defendants’ civil and constitutional rights” in crime lab scandal source: https://t.co/cUQw17hrGY — Nikola (@niktaylorde) June 30, 2019

21. Co-sponsored the bill that let Trump impose sanctions on Iran source: https://t.co/A60mImBoum — Nikola (@niktaylorde) June 30, 2019

…which violated the nuclear deal and lead to the currently rising tensions source: https://t.co/iHDLz6VXXX — Nikola (@niktaylorde) June 30, 2019

In case it wasn’t clear, that thread was put together by a leftist. A Marxist Bernie supporter, actually. Obviously we don’t agree that blocking federal funding of abortions is a bad thing. But Kamala Harris’ civil rights record is abysmal, and she absolutely deserves to be called out on it.

I thought I knew a lot of Kamala dirt, but this is the comprehensive spilling of the tea. READ THIS THREAD. https://t.co/RaURX3gqc0 — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) July 2, 2019

Wow, what a fraud. If this is who the Dems are gonna our forward as their chosen one, good luck. — 1%er (@joel_brandow) July 2, 2019

So, which Democrat is going to step up and call her out?

if biden doesn’t lay into harris with just HALF of these examples at the next debate, he has no place being on that stage. https://t.co/uSPmPO7e1U — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) July 2, 2019

Straight up political malpractice if he doesn’t. I don’t think he has the teeth for it though. — Madame X (@theologyphile) July 2, 2019

Guess we’ll just have to wait and see.