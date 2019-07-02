Count Nikki Haley among the many Republicans absolutely disgusted by Roy Moore’s Senate campaign. Late last month, she rightly slammed Moore’s decision, saying “he does not represent our Republican Party”:

Who in the world are his advisors? At what point does he think another run will have a different response. He does not represent our Republican Party. https://t.co/gZALxRyKV0 — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) June 21, 2019

It only took MSNBC’s Chris Hayes a week and a half to craft this witty comeback:

Counterpoint: he absolutely does represent your Republican Party. https://t.co/pRYY4Q81r6 — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) July 2, 2019

Counter-counterpoint: Chris Hayes is a disingenuous hack.

He says while ignoring all available data. — Steven [Clump of Cells] Hawkins (@stevenshawkins) July 2, 2019

He’s pulling 13% in the latest poll & has the opposition of nearly the entire party https://t.co/v7xT6NS6MG — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) July 2, 2019

I’m in Alabama and we absolutely DO NOT want this man representing us and he DOES NOT represent the R party. MSM is so out of touch with everyday Americans. Sad. — Vickie Freeman (@vlfAKAfreebird) July 2, 2019

Counter counter point: if the majority of the party wants you gone, if you're not an elected official, and your polling awful in your state – NO YOU DON'T represent the Party.@chrislhayes wants to say you do because he's lazy & wants to tilt at handpicked bad examples. — CKent (@CKentDP) July 2, 2019

Does Chris honestly not see where his trip down this logical rabbit hole will end?

Perfect… Anthony Wiener has always represented your Democratic Party Which is why you… Chris Hayes, defended his pedophilia so rigorously https://t.co/sLKGPzWT9n — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) July 2, 2019

cool, Ralph Northam represents your Democratic party. fun game you have here. — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) July 2, 2019

Ok well if that’s how it works then your views are perfectly aligned with governor Northam. Defend yourself you racist coward 😡. See how that works — Brodie (@BrodieJames4688) July 2, 2019

And obviously Louis Farrakhan represents the Democrat Party — Tricky Rick (@TrickyRickDaddy) July 2, 2019

Sorry, Chris. Your rules.

What a garbage take. You clown. — Nick James (@NickJam52696030) July 2, 2019