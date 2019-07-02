Count Nikki Haley among the many Republicans absolutely disgusted by Roy Moore’s Senate campaign. Late last month, she rightly slammed Moore’s decision, saying “he does not represent our Republican Party”:

It only took MSNBC’s Chris Hayes a week and a half to craft this witty comeback:

Counter-counterpoint: Chris Hayes is a disingenuous hack.

Does Chris honestly not see where his trip down this logical rabbit hole will end?

Sorry, Chris. Your rules.

