We hear a lot from the Democratic presidential candidates about how Republicans and conservatives don’t give a damn about minorities being harassed and assaulted. But oddly enough, we haven’t heard from any of them about the violent assault of independent journalist Andy Ngo at the hands of Antifa.

With one notable exception:

I hope @MrAndyNgo is okay. Journalists should be safe to report on a protest without being targeted. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) July 1, 2019

Andrew Yang isn’t going to win the Democratic Party’s nomination. But he should definitely be recognized for doing what none of his opponents have been willing to do. Particularly given the heat he’s getting from a lot of lefties as a result:

i heard he has 3rd degree milkshake burns — voldermort was cis, that's why he was bad (@thrillhorob) July 1, 2019

If an alt right reporter for a neo Nazi rag shows up to cover a holocaust memorial ceremony, I won't lose sleep if he doesn't make it home that night. If it is the cops who beat on the guy, THEN I will side with him. — Jon Kramer (@jonathan_kramer) July 1, 2019

He’s not a journalist — George Morris (@GeorgeMorrisWV) July 1, 2019

Imagine thinking Andy Ngo is a journalist — yung nethery (@yunggwailou) July 1, 2019

Andy Ngo works for Quilette. They are an alt-right fake news source. I agree that Ngo should probably not have been attacked but I have no sympathy for him. https://t.co/V7MgxTwWnA — Special Snowflake™ (@nowaitstop_) July 1, 2019

we're calling fascists journalists now? — emilia (@leftisttswift) July 1, 2019

Oh ffs Andy is not a journalist, he’s a paid provocateur who had it coming to him, more to follow!! #YangGang #AndysNoJournalist — DingleBerry (@Ferastafari) July 1, 2019

What a shocker that a weirdo technocrat would side with a rightwing racist under the guise of "free press". — Voodoo Pork (@Voodoo_Pork) July 1, 2019

There was no need to even post about this, andrew! First big mistake as a politician so far. — Ramin Rahimian (@RaminRahimian) July 1, 2019

We’d argue that this is something Yang has done right.

Yang is literally the first 2020 Democrat to speak up for Ngo. It's Monday afternoon. https://t.co/eTTQbYjfKR — Nate Madden (@NateOnTheHill) July 1, 2019

I believe this tweet makes Andrew Yang the first 2020 primary candidate to condemn the violence against @MrAndyNgo https://t.co/p4eDOGbdEn — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) July 1, 2019

And possibly the last.

So far the ONLY Democratic presidential candidate to condemn the beating of an innocent man. https://t.co/vPej10mKbX — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) July 1, 2019

Andrew Yang will be the only Democratic presidential candidate to speak out against journalists being assaulted. https://t.co/AFajroZDxQ — Sam Valley (@SamValley) July 1, 2019

Good on him.

Thank you, Mr. Yang. — Dissenter (@caldodge) July 1, 2019

Thank you Mr. Yang!!! — Natalie Johnson (@nataliejohnsonn) July 1, 2019

I'm an Oregonian and a Yang supporter. Thank you for this. Others were attacked. I'm so disappointed with how Portland is handling this. — Roxie (@RoxieNoc) July 1, 2019

Very classy. I respect you immensely for speaking out about this. — nic hole (@Plebeian_) July 1, 2019

Thanks for being a #democrat with a spine — MP (@MezzoParty) July 1, 2019