We hear a lot from the Democratic presidential candidates about how Republicans and conservatives don’t give a damn about minorities being harassed and assaulted. But oddly enough, we haven’t heard from any of them about the violent assault of independent journalist Andy Ngo at the hands of Antifa.

With one notable exception:

Andrew Yang isn’t going to win the Democratic Party’s nomination. But he should definitely be recognized for doing what none of his opponents have been willing to do. Particularly given the heat he’s getting from a lot of lefties as a result:

We’d argue that this is something Yang has done right.

And possibly the last.

Good on him.

