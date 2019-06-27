Paul Krugman is proof that having a Nobel Prize doesn’t necessarily you have anything of value to add to any conversation. Check out this piping-hot take on Democrats vs. Republicans:
Great graphics. US Democrats have gone from being a center-right to a center-left party; the GOP from a right-wing party to an extreme right-wing party, closer to Germany's neo-Nazis than to the global center. https://t.co/srI5taGFCS
— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) June 26, 2019
Think that’s brilliant? Then you’ll love his “further thought” on the subject:
A further thought: it's considered normal for leading GOP figures to call Democrats – barely left of center by international standards – socialists. But everyone in the news media would have a fainting spell if a major Dem called Rs fascists, which is much closer to being true
— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) June 26, 2019
Yes, all the Democratic presidential candidates openly advocating socialist policies are “barely left of center” but Republicans are fascist neo-Nazis.
Womp womp https://t.co/TgOh99tkKT
— Live Monitor (@amlivemon) June 27, 2019
@DNC merely ' center-left ' as it openly embraces socialism ?
god it would be embarassing to be a Princeton alumni
— Gin Lane Securities (@GinSecurities) June 26, 2019
That a Nobel laureate takes *this graphic* as confirmation of his own political biases is my everything.
— Jon Munce (@jonmunce) June 27, 2019
I cannot even with you. https://t.co/YSSAE0BpAH
— Mary #FlyTheW (@mchastain81) June 27, 2019