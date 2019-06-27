Paul Krugman is proof that having a Nobel Prize doesn’t necessarily you have anything of value to add to any conversation. Check out this piping-hot take on Democrats vs. Republicans:

Think that’s brilliant? Then you’ll love his “further thought” on the subject:

Yes, all the Democratic presidential candidates openly advocating socialist policies are “barely left of center” but Republicans are fascist neo-Nazis.

Tags: center-leftDemocratsfar rightfascismfascistsPaul Krugmanrepublicans