On “The View” today, Meghan McCain blasted those who have compared detention centers at the southern border to torture facilities:

And that prompted a question from Michael Avenatti:

Other than being born as the daughter to John McCain, can someone please again remind me what the hell Meghan McCain has ever accomplished in her life? Especially as it relates to publicly commenting on issues like degrading children in custody? — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) June 25, 2019

You’d think by now that Avenatti would steer clear of, well, everything. But especially calling someone else’s credibility into question.

Needless to say, he royally stepped in it:

I’m sorry, but you done something positive that we all missed? 🤣 — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) June 25, 2019

Never stolen book proceeds from a client. — KSLawWolf (@KSLawWolf) June 25, 2019

never been indicted on charges of extortion and fraud, for starters https://t.co/3OBc4KMnof — Just Karl (@justkarl) June 25, 2019

She’s avoided federal indictment, for one. https://t.co/We5yyMaalm — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 25, 2019

Avoided allegedly committing federal crime, for a start https://t.co/bh5qA126xO — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 25, 2019

Never been indicted. Let’s go with that one. — John Ashby (@jashby23) June 25, 2019

She’s not been charged with any criminal offenses. — MTiller (@LadaMokusa) June 25, 2019

She has not defrauded Nike, to my knowledge. — HipsterSmurf (@HipsterSmurf) June 25, 2019

She didn't steal anyone money so she's got that going — Dustin🎙DYKC Podcast (@DustinDry1st) June 25, 2019

She’s got a lot more going for her than Michael Avenatti, that’s for damn sure.

Where have you been when she has viciously attacked others? And espoused hatred? — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) June 25, 2019

And speaking of zero self-awareness:

Hey Ben – anytime you want to discuss any of the issues in person on any show, you let me know. Until then, step up or shut up. You and so many others on the right are nothing but twitter keyboard warriors. And when pressed, complete cowards. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) June 25, 2019

But enough about you, Michael.

Look who's talking. — Pearce 🇨🇦 (@Pearce6ix) June 25, 2019