OMG, you guys. Did you hear? Donald Trump is such an idiot, he tried to pass off a blank piece of paper as the Mexico deal. Thank goodness our Guardians of Truth were there to bust him for it:

Trump holds up blank paper with claimed secret agreement with Mexico. pic.twitter.com/8RZMHjQKq9 — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) June 11, 2019

Playboy senior White House reporter and CNN political analyst Brian Karem spread the word even further than Josh did:

POTUS holds up what appears to be a blank piece of paper claiming it contains the Mexican deal. Refuses to answer when I ask him to show us. ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ pic.twitter.com/m8sgJer9Uq — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) June 11, 2019

Isn’t that, like, so hilarious? Trump’s totally proving all his critics right with that totally blank piece of paper that’s blank and doesn’t have anything written on it.

Probably his latest coloring project. — VAN ☀️ (@ValNixon) June 11, 2019

He thinks other people are as dumb as he is, a common trait in complete Moron’s. — NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) June 11, 2019

“Moron’s.”

Insane. Why isn't he covered as an insane person? — John Weaver (@jwgop) June 11, 2019

He is, actually. At least by media firefighters.

The Corporate MSM has long enabled #TraitorTrump for ratings and clicks. They own this nightmare as well. — kw1979 (@kw1979) June 11, 2019

I. Am. Not. That. Guy. — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) June 11, 2019

What guy are you, then, Brian? Surely not the kind of guy who values honesty over clicks.

“the Government of Mexico will take all necessary steps under domestic law to bring the agreement into force with a view to ensuring that the agreement will enter into force within 45 days.” @realDonaldTrump #Mexico agreement. Second photo flipped @washingtonpost @postpolitics pic.twitter.com/lWuJU9bpYK — Jabin Botsford (@jabinbotsford) June 11, 2019

Call us crazy, but that piece of paper doesn’t look blank. How could this have happened?

2,000+ retweets aaaaaand it's garbage pic.twitter.com/BJBX9nymRa — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) June 11, 2019

Paper has two sides, who knew https://t.co/0vGjm5QQPi — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) June 11, 2019

Maybe Brian can find a woke kid somewhere to explain that to him.

No apologies from Brian for peddling fake news, but he was able to manage a few retweets, at least:

It’s no “I messed up and am sorry and will delete the incorrect tweet” or anything, but is it really fair to expect Brian to give up all those sweet likes and retweets he scored with his fake news?

That look you get when POTUS doesn’t want to answer a question about his credibility. ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ pic.twitter.com/RmhqD3ZRa3 — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) June 11, 2019

Or maybe it’s just that look you get when you’re in absolutely no position to judge someone else’s credibility.

What, you're saying CNN contributor @BrianKarem is another lying member of the press? — PeteInJersey (@PeteInJersey) June 11, 2019

Oh look another lie by the press. https://t.co/HSO5XCiO0r — Neil Stevens (@presjpolk) June 11, 2019

They can’t NOT chase the laser pointer. Every. Single. Time. — AV af, Fam (@AuntieVodkahhh) June 11, 2019

Every. Single. Time.