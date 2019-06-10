Who’d’ve thunk it? It looks like Ralph Northam might weather that KKK/blackface storm after all!

‘A rare position’: Va. Gov. Ralph Northam could wind up with great power, months after almost resigning https://t.co/1280DofIzB — Lyndsey Layton (@LyndseyLayton) June 10, 2019

The story behind the blackface photo is still shrouded in mystery, but Ralph Northam's influence as governor is growing again. @SchneiderG has another insightful look at the state of Virginia politics: https://t.co/0ZdtduvZKw — Fenit Nirappil (@FenitN) June 10, 2019

Yeah, it’s shrouded in a big, white sheet of mystery. It’s almost as mysterious as the reason he hasn’t been run out on a rail.

Today in headlines nobody would ever write about, say, George Allen. https://t.co/vsE7muLOyW — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 10, 2019

Yes, well, Ralph Northam has something George Allen didn’t. We can’t quite put our fingers on it …

Unshroud the “mystery,” Mr Journalist pic.twitter.com/1goq4l7G6k — Steven 🇺🇸🇮🇹🇻🇦🏴‍☠️ (@SFlipp) June 10, 2019

Guard that truth by getting to the bottom of it!

It’s not a mystery. He either wore black face or a Klan hood but he’s still governor because he’s a Democrat & 85% of the media act as Democratic PR people — A (@Aposter1228) June 10, 2019

85%? Seems a little low, to be honest.

Another significant tidbit in this story: Northam's administration is reviewing how Virginia students learn about the African American experience in history/civics classes https://t.co/0ZdtduvZKw — Fenit Nirappil (@FenitN) June 10, 2019

What a swell guy, that Ralph Northam.

He is the face of the Democratic party — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 10, 2019

The blackface of the Democratic Party, if you will.