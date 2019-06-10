Who’d’ve thunk it? It looks like Ralph Northam might weather that KKK/blackface storm after all!
‘A rare position’: Va. Gov. Ralph Northam could wind up with great power, months after almost resigning https://t.co/1280DofIzB
— Lyndsey Layton (@LyndseyLayton) June 10, 2019
The story behind the blackface photo is still shrouded in mystery, but Ralph Northam's influence as governor is growing again. @SchneiderG has another insightful look at the state of Virginia politics: https://t.co/0ZdtduvZKw
— Fenit Nirappil (@FenitN) June 10, 2019
Yeah, it’s shrouded in a big, white sheet of mystery. It’s almost as mysterious as the reason he hasn’t been run out on a rail.
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 10, 2019
Today in headlines nobody would ever write about, say, George Allen. https://t.co/vsE7muLOyW
— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 10, 2019
Yes, well, Ralph Northam has something George Allen didn’t. We can’t quite put our fingers on it …
Unshroud the “mystery,” Mr Journalist pic.twitter.com/1goq4l7G6k
— Steven 🇺🇸🇮🇹🇻🇦🏴☠️ (@SFlipp) June 10, 2019
Guard that truth by getting to the bottom of it!
It’s not a mystery. He either wore black face or a Klan hood but he’s still governor because he’s a Democrat & 85% of the media act as Democratic PR people
— A (@Aposter1228) June 10, 2019
85%? Seems a little low, to be honest.
Another significant tidbit in this story: Northam's administration is reviewing how Virginia students learn about the African American experience in history/civics classes https://t.co/0ZdtduvZKw
— Fenit Nirappil (@FenitN) June 10, 2019
What a swell guy, that Ralph Northam.
He is the face of the Democratic party
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 10, 2019
The blackface of the Democratic Party, if you will.
Here’s all the insight you need, at least as far as the brave firefighting “journalists” at the Post are concerned:
Northam (D).
Democracy Dies In Blackface.
— Will Collier (@willcollier) June 10, 2019