Who’d’ve thunk it? It looks like Ralph Northam might weather that KKK/blackface storm after all!

Yeah, it’s shrouded in a big, white sheet of mystery. It’s almost as mysterious as the reason he hasn’t been run out on a rail.

Yes, well, Ralph Northam has something George Allen didn’t. We can’t quite put our fingers on it …

Guard that truth by getting to the bottom of it!

85%? Seems a little low, to be honest.

What a swell guy, that Ralph Northam.

The blackface of the Democratic Party, if you will.

Tags: blackfacekkkRalph NorthamVirginiaWashington Post