Miley Cyrus doesn’t take out her tongue for anyone. Well, OK, she kind of does. But this time is really special, because she’s taking it out for abortion:

So very special.

Miley Cyrus is collaborating with Planned Parenhood to unintentionally spoil the pro-choice movement by turning activism into Princess Peach food porn with Jennifer Herrema hair (one of the many underground artists she’s stolen from), along with the Dead Petz aesthetic. pic.twitter.com/s0Js2zkVT1 — Art Tavana (@arttavana) June 4, 2019

So there’s that.

Gross and psychotic. All at the same time. — PattiD05 (@PattiD05) June 4, 2019

Wtf is this crap? 🤣 Gross! — Lilly Belle (@KeepINitReal604) June 4, 2019

"Safe, legal and rare" "We dont celebrate abortion" Blah blah blah pic.twitter.com/8txvSKSyGM — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) June 4, 2019

Yeah, well, it’s OK for them to celebrate it now. It’s worth embracing their mad love for abortion because clearly it’s the key to winning hearts and minds.

Wait, are you saying this photo won't change people's minds about abortion? — Kensington Slate (@SlateKensington) June 4, 2019

It probably won’t win too many converts to the pro-abort cause.

I was on the fence about this until I saw Hanna Montana licking a cake like a horse. pic.twitter.com/eJVxOeLiif — David Edward 💤 (@_David_Edward) June 4, 2019

"Wow, that hot pic of Miley licking a cake has led to a paradigm shift in my thinking. Thanks to Miley, I now support abortion." Said nobody, ever. 😁 — Tony (@TonyPike1970) June 4, 2019

I see @MileyCyrus is doing her part by turning people off of abortion. Well played, Hannah. pic.twitter.com/Oxciu0Hiwk — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) June 4, 2019

I'm not sure there's a better marketing campaign for the pro-life cause than the pro-choice cause. https://t.co/3pdvOZVjRg — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) June 4, 2019

If pro-aborts keep this crap up, they’ll make themselves obsolete.

***

Update:

Oh, hey. There’s this, too:

Miley Cyrus x Marc Jacobs THE Charity Hoodie 💗 100% of proceeds benefit Planned Parenthood. Pre-order now: https://t.co/EXSoQpZ4TX pic.twitter.com/bQFeUPu4xL — Marc Jacobs (@marcjacobs) June 4, 2019

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets, and the headline modified to reflect additional photos.