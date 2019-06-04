Bless Eric Swalwell’s heart. He still believes — or acts like he believes — that he’s got a real shot at the Democratic presidential nomination, and that he’ll get there on the strength of his Big Ideas about gun control.

On “The View” today, he explained why it’s got to be his way or the highway if we want to stop mass shootings:

Presidential candidate @RepSwalwell calls to “ban and buy back ever single assault weapon in America” in the wake of last week’s deadly mass shooting in Virginia Beach: “I’m the only candidate calling for that — that will go a long way.” https://t.co/f8u2wc159S pic.twitter.com/BswXpgG9JP — The View (@TheView) June 4, 2019

Oh it will, will it?

“That will go a long way” 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Lucy Bianco Grossi (@cariocazz) June 4, 2019

Before, or after, he nukes the owners? 🙄 — SKenney💐 (@SKenneyGirlTan) June 4, 2019

He didn’t say!

It’s not too soon to start writing your concession speech. — David W. Dunlevy (@DavidWDunlevy) June 4, 2019

The whole thing is a train wreck, but this bit is particularly painful:

After @ericswalwell offered some boilerplate talking points about how he'll stop mass shootings (ban "assault rifles"), Whoopi Goldberg notes that won't do anything, and asks what might work. Swalwell replies confidently: We also need to ban the NRA's "dirty money" donations. pic.twitter.com/Fx0MAcvn8r — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 4, 2019

Embarrassing. Swalwell himself doesn’t even seem to be buying what he’s selling.

Who are the Republican members of congress who are telling you they want to vote for your proposed gun ban but they're worried about being primaried, @ericswalwell? https://t.co/D9Y6legZAs — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) June 4, 2019

You wouldn’t know them. They go to a different school.

He’s a clown, all right. And an intellectually dishonest one at that. Eric Swalwell is shamefully using fear to push an authoritarian agenda that will only punish the law-abiding. Meanwhile, the root causes of gun violence go unaddressed.

My own take? These shootings reflect a larger, more complex social failing. We’re living in a new progressive era where morality is mocked, personal responsibility is scorned, and youth are taught that their grievances give them value. 1/2 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 4, 2019

Going after guns is a small-minded deflection. Dems don’t want to admit abandoning traditional values carries consequences. They can’t say, e.g., more families should spend Sundays in church. So they instead paint the NRA as the culprit & get back to dismantling social mores. — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 4, 2019