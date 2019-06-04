Next time an abortion proponent tries to tell you that “we are all pro-life,” show them this:

Chilling is right.

Trending

And how about the alleged physician waxing poetic about the “great procedure” that is medical abortion?

Whatever happened to “First do no harm”?

Pray for that woman — and for all the women who walk into that so-called “women’s center.”

Tags: abortionFrontlinePBSpregnancyRU486twins