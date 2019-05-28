Well, well, well … isn’t this interesting?
A network of fake social media accounts impersonated political candidates and journalists to spread messages in support of Iran and against U.S. President Donald Trump around the 2018 congressional elections, cybersecurity firm FireEye said on Tuesday.
This particular operation was largely focussed on promoting “anti-Saudi, anti-Israeli, and pro-Palestinian themes,” according to the report by FireEye.
Lee Foster, a researcher with FireEye, said he found some of the fake personas – often masquerading as American journalists – had successfully convinced several U.S. news outlets to publish letters to the editor, guest columns and blog posts.
Sounds like possible election meddling by a foreign power. It’s time for a full-blown investigation, no?
Huh. So Iran setup fake social media accounts to help Dems win in 2018 and for some reason @RepAdamSchiff isn’t calling for investigations. https://t.co/LxSz5yhIzo
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 28, 2019
Where’s Adam Schiff when you need him?
This is an attack on the very foundations of democracy! https://t.co/SbCHSjUJDm
— David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) May 28, 2019
We need a special counsel ASAP
— ShaneWolfe (@GBotMAB) May 28, 2019
SOMEONE👏LOOK👏INTO👏THIS
— Bombiss_ (@bombiss_) May 28, 2019