Gun control proponents love to remind us that theirs is a just and righteous cause because the truth is on their side. If that’s the case, then why do they insist on making up facts to suit their narrative?

Democratic presidential hopeful John Hickenlooper did just that today when he spoke with CNN’s Erin Burnett about the need to “change our culture” with respect to gun violence:

John Hickenlooper: "We have mass shootings — that's four people or more being shot — almost every day… We were the first purple state to get universal background checks." pic.twitter.com/Bhtzen1hq0 — The Hill (@thehill) May 28, 2019

We’re gonna need to see his work on that one.

this is just factually wrong https://t.co/8gBnc9ywlY — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) May 28, 2019

Imagine believing that? Yikes — Rupert Pupkin (@ShiiiipIt) May 28, 2019

Plenty of people do. Including, it would seem, Erin Burnett.

Yes but at least the journalist was there to correct him wait no that didn’t happen. https://t.co/mCoNh1Opts — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) May 28, 2019