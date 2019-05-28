Gun control proponents love to remind us that theirs is a just and righteous cause because the truth is on their side. If that’s the case, then why do they insist on making up facts to suit their narrative?

Democratic presidential hopeful John Hickenlooper did just that today when he spoke with CNN’s Erin Burnett about the need to “change our culture” with respect to gun violence:

We’re gonna need to see his work on that one.

Plenty of people do. Including, it would seem, Erin Burnett.

