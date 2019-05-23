In case you missed it, Washington D.C. was under a tornado warning for a bit this afternoon. But no tornado could blow as much hot air as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. In her addled mind, tornadoes are just further evidence that “the climate crisis is real y’all”:

And before you ask, no. It’s not a Photoshop:

Between colonial cauliflower and the climate crisis, AOC must be an emotional wreck right now.

