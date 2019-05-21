As Twitchy told you, Elizabeth Warren and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gave the world what no one was asking for with their razor-sharp gender take on “Game of Thrones”:

It’s been over 24 hours. No more spoiler alerts. Here’s why @AOC and I are officially on #TeamSansa now. pic.twitter.com/WKKHDbFz1M — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) May 21, 2019

If you thought that was painful, get a load of AOC’s follow-up:

Working family-focused policies + Game of Thrones gender convos Elect you an official that can do both 😉 (+ keep an eye out this week for another vid on something we’re working on!) https://t.co/JCJaURahO6 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 21, 2019

If we’re looking to elect an official who can do one of those things, let alone both, then AOC’s not our gal (neither is Liz, for that matter). But bless her heart anyway.

(She can't do either) https://t.co/dyO7VuPMlb — Some guy tweeted something 🤷🏻‍♂️ (@jtLOL) May 21, 2019

You're bad at both. So, nah. — Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) May 21, 2019

For someone who wants us to take her seriously, AOC sure gives us plenty of reasons to not take her seriously.

Remember, conservatives, don't get sucked in here. This isn't really a serious conversation about gender role and how society oppresses women… or maybe it is… unless we take it too seriously and then it won't be! Either way, lighten up! And get serious! https://t.co/RDpYdMqrwY — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) May 21, 2019

And since when is the ability to discuss “Game of Thrones” a good indicator of one’s fitness for political office?

Actually to be fair… ability to talk about game of thrones is nowhere on my list of “qualities I look for in elected officials.” — Jordan Johnson (@therealjomjohns) May 21, 2019

We don’t need politicians who can speak about Game of Thrones. We need politicians with common sense and the best interest of ALL Americans in mind. — derek schwartz (@derek_mafs) May 21, 2019

I want politicians that work for all Americans and who dont plan on bankrupting us in the process. I couldnt care less about if you can talk about a tv show. — Keiteu (@kilomikealpha76) May 21, 2019

AOC and Elizabeth Warren can keep their “Game of Thrones” hen parties. We prefer someone a little more qualified to be in charge.

I'd rather have Nikki Haley. Thank you. https://t.co/XcNwYVFhSJ — Crotchety Old Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) May 21, 2019

True story.