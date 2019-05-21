As Twitchy told you, Elizabeth Warren and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gave the world what no one was asking for with their razor-sharp gender take on “Game of Thrones”:

If you thought that was painful, get a load of AOC’s follow-up:

If we’re looking to elect an official who can do one of those things, let alone both, then AOC’s not our gal (neither is Liz, for that matter). But bless her heart anyway.

For someone who wants us to take her seriously, AOC sure gives us plenty of reasons to not take her seriously.

And since when is the ability to discuss “Game of Thrones” a good indicator of one’s fitness for political office?

AOC and Elizabeth Warren can keep their “Game of Thrones” hen parties. We prefer someone a little more qualified to be in charge.

True story.

Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCElizabeth WarrenGame of ThronesGenderpolicyworking families