In case you missed it, Alyssa Milano recently tried to make the argument that even pro-aborts like her are “pro-life” and that no one actually wants to get an abortion:

"Nobody wants to get an abortion," says Alyssa Milano. "We are all pro-life. But there are circumstances that we cannot avoid. … Just because there are women that don't believe in abortion, don't take away someone else's right." https://t.co/CXvCGwgpBr pic.twitter.com/1qiJVWHfKR — CNN (@CNN) May 19, 2019

The pro-aborts rallying today against laws that would make abortions rarer (remember “safe, legal, and RARE”?) and applauding legislation allowing for abortions up until the moment of birth would probably beg to differ.

It’s not hard to see where Alyssa’s arguments fall apart. There are quite a few places. Patriots tight end Benjamin Watson found a particularly glaring one (the relevant portion of the interview starts around the 1:30 mark):

.@Alyssa_Milano to claim that giving MORE children of color the right to be born will negatively affect “women of color” reveals IGNORANCE, RACISM or some combination of both. Our children and families are capable of greatness and lies like this harm our future. Dont patronize us https://t.co/ZSHedXRv1C — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) May 19, 2019

So much of the pro-abortion case relies on casual racism. Suppose that makes sense given the origins of Planned Parenthood. Kudos to Watson for calling Milano’s gross pandering out for what it is.

For what it’s worth, Milano actually responded to Watson:

Hi. I see you and never meant harm. My hope is to stand in solidarity with all women as we fight for reproductive justice and true equality. I’ve followed you. If you’d like to discuss further, please DM me. My door & heart are always open. 🖤 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 19, 2019

If that’s Milano’s hope, she’s going about it all wrong. But Watson’s still willing to give her a chance to see the light:

Thank you for your response and openness to dialogue. Looking forward to speaking with you. — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) May 19, 2019

Class act, all the way.

