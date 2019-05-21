In case you missed it, Alyssa Milano recently tried to make the argument that even pro-aborts like her are “pro-life” and that no one actually wants to get an abortion:

The pro-aborts rallying today against laws that would make abortions rarer (remember “safe, legal, and RARE”?) and applauding legislation allowing for abortions up until the moment of birth would probably beg to differ.

It’s not hard to see where Alyssa’s arguments fall apart. There are quite a few places. Patriots tight end Benjamin Watson found a particularly glaring one (the relevant portion of the interview starts around the 1:30 mark):

So much of the pro-abortion case relies on casual racism. Suppose that makes sense given the origins of Planned Parenthood. Kudos to Watson for calling Milano’s gross pandering out for what it is.

For what it’s worth, Milano actually responded to Watson:

If that’s Milano’s hope, she’s going about it all wrong. But Watson’s still willing to give her a chance to see the light:

Class act, all the way.

