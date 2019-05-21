As Twitchy told you yesterday, the Atlantic raised more than a few eyebrows with their piece suggesting that adoption is “more emotionally distressing than termination.”

This opinion piece in the New York Times makes the Atlantic’s take look almost warm and fuzzy by comparison:

We’re honestly not sure what to say.

We shudder to think about how many times this alleged “physician” has violated the Hippocratic Oath.

That’s not an understatement:

This is not a man whose mission is to preserve life.

