As Twitchy told you yesterday, the Atlantic raised more than a few eyebrows with their piece suggesting that adoption is “more emotionally distressing than termination.”

This opinion piece in the New York Times makes the Atlantic’s take look almost warm and fuzzy by comparison:

Pregnancy is dangerous; abortion can be lifesaving, writes Dr. Warren Hern, a provider of late abortion services in Colorado. https://t.co/5lw6Z48459 — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) May 21, 2019

We’re honestly not sure what to say.

What in heaven’s name is this ridiculous headline by @nytimes ?!😳 pic.twitter.com/LOptp5QaRQ — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) May 21, 2019

The pro-abortion crowd is not just anti-science… they are quite literally beyond parody. pic.twitter.com/EUtqEb7s88 — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) May 21, 2019

Here’s a @nytimes op-ed claiming that “abortion saves lives,” written by Warren Hern, who specializes in performing abortions late in pregnancy when many fetuses could survive after delivery. pic.twitter.com/k6OmrI2LZ2 — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) May 21, 2019

We shudder to think about how many times this alleged “physician” has violated the Hippocratic Oath.

Dr. Hern is a ghoul — Joe Smith (@joesmithactual) May 21, 2019

That’s not an understatement:

1. The author here is Warren Hern who makes his living aborting 3rd trimester babies. We infiltrated his clinic.https://t.co/uiH3tDX9ha 2. He wants to save lives? About that… he also wrote an article claiming human species is a cancer infesting Earth.https://t.co/Vm2aetzh6C https://t.co/hXw0iYaTMW — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) May 21, 2019

This is not a man whose mission is to preserve life.

I’ve had many friends struggle to have kids. A few, in fact, are pregnant right now with their “rainbow babies”—really, miracles babies. Pregnancy to them—and many women—is a beautiful thing, not a burden. Regardless of where you stand on abortion, this headline is grotesque. https://t.co/weZJpPXjCm — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) May 21, 2019

Unbelievable — ann (@silverann9) May 21, 2019

Is there a word for being furious but also nauseated? — Angela (one of many) (@angelaisms) May 21, 2019