Earlier today, the Washington Free Beacon’s Brent Scher shared his findings on Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell’s financial acumen, and let’s just say they’re illuminating, to say the least:

Eric Swalwell started earning $174k a year in 2013. In that timespan he has: -Failed to pay down his student loan debt

-Fallen into credit card debt

-Cashed out a pension fund early

-Not opened a savings account Now he’s running for President https://t.co/ZUDaf2CiYp — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) May 20, 2019

More from the Free Beacon:

It is unclear whether Swalwell has kept accounts off his disclosures because he has less than $5,000 cumulatively, or because he keeps all his money in non-interest-bearing accounts, which are generally used only by financial novices and are becoming a thing of the past. He has also been prone to making errors on his disclosures. He failed to report his student loan debt on his original disclosures and falsely stated on his 2013 disclosure that he still owned the Alameda County pension he’d already cashed out. … Swalwell’s office directed questions on the congressman to his campaign. His campaign did not respond to detailed questions on his financial disclosures.

Maybe because there’s no way for them to answer those questions without demonstrating that Eric Swalwell is an embarrassing financial failure. But Swalwell’s not about to sit back and let someone try to make him look bad. If anyone’s gonna make Eric Swalwell look bad, it’s going to be Eric Swalwell, dammit!

We are better off when our leaders looks like America. My Grandpa was a mechanic. Dad was a cop. I was 1st to go to college & went nearly a year without pay to win a seat in Congress. The problem isn’t that people like me are in government, it’s that most aren’t. https://t.co/oJxxiH11px — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) May 20, 2019

Mkay.

Crushing comeback. Nice. — Tony Colaneri (@TonyColaneri) May 20, 2019

Yeah, almost as crushing as the debt he’s racked up for himself!

Eric, I'm not sure that was the right thing to say. — Love Politics (@Rhlovepolitics) May 20, 2019

Does he seriously think that defense helps his case? Especially in light of this:

On the topic of year without pay, you made $118k in 2011 and $78k in 2012 (Hint: it's in your disclosures, screenshot below). Both numbers are well above what most Americans make. pic.twitter.com/1btU6seD14 — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) May 20, 2019

Well above what most Americans make … yet he still can’t pay off any debt? Guy can’t keep his own fiscal house in order and he wants us to put him in the effing White House?

So to be clear, you think average Americans make $174k a year and still can't pay off their credit cards? I don't think you are making the point you are intending to. — Short Cover Capital (@ShortCoverCap) May 20, 2019

What does that have to do with your inability to manage a budget? https://t.co/J5r32T5m63 — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) May 20, 2019

What does that have anything to do with what the guy said. He made it clear you are terrible at managing a budget and your own funds, you didn’t refute that at all — Wes (@wesman0615) May 20, 2019

What does any of that have to do with your inability to balance a budget and keep up with your responsibilities? Besides threatening to nuke Americans, I can't see why anyone would ever vote for you. — Kevin (@PennStateKev) May 20, 2019

You can’t handle your own budget, and now you want my money? Nope. — Taro Tsujimoto (@RCannon74) May 20, 2019

Your inability to budget doesn’t make me want to vote for you — Politically Nomadic Cat (@KittehDark) May 20, 2019