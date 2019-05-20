The 2020 election season is officially underway, which means MSNBC’s got to bring out the intellectual heavyweights to break it all down for the rest of us rubes. Enter Jeff Daniels, who apparently thinks playing a brave firefighter on “The Newsroom” makes him credible when it comes to political matters (a fantasy which, as you’ll see, MSNBC is only too happy to indulge).

See, Jeff here knows what the Trump presidency is all about:

But wait! There’s more:

Jeff Daniels says it's the "end of democracy" if Trump is re-elected in 2020. — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) May 20, 2019

Actor Jeff Daniels: It's "the end of democracy" if voters elect Trump president again in 2020. pic.twitter.com/O6AHlfjqcc — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 20, 2019

We’re not real fake journalists like Jeff or anything, but we’re gonna go ahead and call B.S. on that one.

Hot takes from 2004 (and 2012 to some) — Justin (@KeystoneObsrvr) May 20, 2019

It’s déjà vu all over again.

I don't think Jeff Daniels fully understands what "re-elected" means. — Laurence Watkins (@thelarrywatkins) May 20, 2019

TFW Jeff Daniels says it’s the “end of democracy” if Trump is re-elected in 2020… pic.twitter.com/cqSbyrhV69 — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@SantaCarlaGuy) May 20, 2019

End of democracy if the president is elected in a freely democratic election again. — Devin A Smith (@dasmitty13) May 20, 2019

“Voters kill democracy by voting!” https://t.co/okCL5UCD7Q — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) May 20, 2019

Hmmm. Wonder what his concept of "democracy" is? pic.twitter.com/QqoQWvCKup — LetsThinkAboutThis (@AlternateReal15) May 20, 2019

How woke do you have to be for this statement to make any logical sense? — teddy softhands (@teddysofthands) May 20, 2019

Not much, no. And last time we checked, this wasn’t a democracy anyway.

Oh well if Jeff Daniels says so… pic.twitter.com/mI1hcD2RUh — Martin (@m_silenus) May 20, 2019

Jeff Daniels said that?

Well, I need to change my vote then. https://t.co/p7xIAbWklg — Sam Valley (@SamValley) May 20, 2019

Hard to keep up with Lloyd, but Harry's trying. https://t.co/VJyJnOqgx2 — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) May 20, 2019

Is he dumb or dumber? — Realcobracommander15 (@cobracommandr15) May 20, 2019

Yes. — Jay Dubb (@MidasRex1998) May 20, 2019

Guess the movie Dumb and Dumber wasn't just a role for him, it's a way of life — Maineman (@ConservMainah) May 20, 2019

Dumb and Dumber and Dumbest https://t.co/LNDCzQkqCz — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) May 20, 2019

Are we really getting our lessons in politics from these guys now? pic.twitter.com/FfutHen6PM — Unagi (@brownrobin64) May 20, 2019

Update:

For those of you who felt you were being shortchanged, good news! You can watch the full interview now. Prepare to be subjected to Jeff’s genius: