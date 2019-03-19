Former GOP Congressman Paul Ryan has been appointed to the board of Fox Corporation, the parent company of Fox News.

And CNN chief hall monitor — and resident Fox News expert — Brian Stelter is on the case:

We wonder something, too. Namely, why is it any of Brian Stelter’s business what Paul Ryan will be paid?

If Brian’s such a staunch advocate for transparency with regard to salary, why doesn’t he put his money where his mouth is?

We’re not sure, but it’s probably a heck of a lot more than most Americans make.

