As Twitchy told you earlier, Jacob Wohl’s been busted for evidently using one of his many fake accounts to issue a death threat against himself. Because he’s such a genius.

But Democratic digital strategist Elizabeth Spiers wants to know why conservatives aren’t giving Wohl a hard time like they did with Jussie Smollett:

All of the conservatives who were so horribly gleeful about Jussie Smollett are oddly silent about Jacob Wohl. https://t.co/ky5Hc9ARsj — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) March 13, 2019

This is some deafening silence, then (via @neontaster):

jacob wohl and jussie smollett should be locked in a cell together and given access to twitter but they can only see each other's tweets. https://t.co/tgSoy8QFRF — siraj hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) March 13, 2019

This all ends in a reality show where Jacob Wohl and Jussie Smollett are forced to live together while they work off their community service. #TheRealOddCouple https://t.co/3U4zeOQX9R — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) March 13, 2019

Is Jacob Wohl still under FBI investigation for trying to frame Robert Mueller for rape? I wonder how that’s going. https://t.co/yYWd9FkngB — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) March 13, 2019

Jacob Wohl pulling a Jussie Smollett is so on brand — Evan Siegfried (@evansiegfried) March 13, 2019

And that’s barely scratching the surface. There’s still plenty more where that came from:

Of course. Of course he did. https://t.co/4Ydw5qgnPp — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) March 13, 2019

"Jussie & Jacob" is the jail-based buddy sitcom this country needshttps://t.co/rxuEiZnPTc — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) March 13, 2019

"Jussie and Jacob Go To Prison" is going to be one hell of a reality show. https://t.co/tKAxVHO57I — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 13, 2019

Jacob Wohl is a conservative hero and we stand by him https://t.co/zEs0I2YfdJ — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) March 13, 2019

Jacob Wohl defines conservatism even more than Jennifer Rubin. I speak for everyone on the right when I say we support him. https://t.co/jhKcheDHez — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) March 13, 2019

Those last two are jokes, Elizabeth. We figured we’d just come right out and tell you since you don’t seem terribly perceptive.

Want me to keep going? — neontaster (@neontaster) March 13, 2019

She's already muted you. — Conserving "Conserving Conservatism" Conservatism (@jtLOL) March 13, 2019

Oh, no doubt she has.

You're really bad at this, aren't you? — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) March 13, 2019

You should try actually following some conservatives. https://t.co/EOf4JAou5X — Alexandra Romero (@AlexaMRomero) March 13, 2019

I’m sorry maybe you should try following some conservatives if you want to hear their opinions on things. — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) March 13, 2019

Amount of people defending Wohl: — Wittorical (@Wittorical) March 13, 2019

You are kidding, right? Wohl is a joke on the right… We've been ridiculing him for his entire career. https://t.co/NKe9H8xmi1 — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) March 13, 2019

I literally heard about this story because conservatives were calling him out. Do you live under a rock? — Gretchen Lynn (@Bubola) March 13, 2019

literally have only seen this story because conservatives have been dunking on him for being an idiot https://t.co/yn9T44a3W6 — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) March 13, 2019

My entire morning has been devoted to clowning on Jacob Wohl as an incompetent grifter criminal. I have no idea what @espiers is talking about. — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) March 13, 2019

That’s odd, every conservative account I follow has been making fun of Jacob Wohl for being a right-wing Jussie Smollett all morning https://t.co/slqZxLxpDN — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) March 13, 2019

Really? Because I mocked this item two seconds after I saw it and that is available in my timeline right now. And I see plenty of others having fun with it, too. So you didn't actually look, did you? https://t.co/MaUstJNzSm — Ilhan Omar is anti-Semitic (@NathanWurtzel) March 13, 2019

Wohl is and always has been a joke. You want something, here you go: he, like anyone else, should serve time for fake police reports. https://t.co/1S0lIn9Tmr — Josh Perry (@MrJoshPerry) March 13, 2019

I literally only know Wohl's name because the conservatives in my timeline have dunked on him consistently. https://t.co/LkjZ20SJTz — Karol Markowicz (@karol) March 13, 2019

I don’t know any actual conservatives who take Wohl seriously and I’ve been in this industry for over a decade. Nice flex though? — Corie Whalen (@CorieWhalen) March 13, 2019

1) Jacob Wohl isn’t a conservative; 2) burn them both at the stake for all I care. They are both assholes. https://t.co/C5eKX5GX2q — Scott Paterno (@ScottPaterno) March 13, 2019

1) Wohl's been widely criticized by major figures on the right long before this and he's been being criticized now. 2) Wohl is a nobody and this isn't major news on all the networks like Smollett. Comparatively few people even know what Wohl did. https://t.co/GJf1FDhDU3 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) March 13, 2019

And speaking of Jussie Smollett …

Give us a call when Jacob Wohl lands a gig in a hit TV Show and an Interview by Robin Roberts. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 13, 2019

Seriously.

You people don’t seem to understand the Right’s fixation on the Jussie Smollett story wasn’t about Jussie. It was about the media’s willingness to run with an obviously false story simply because they wanted it to be true. https://t.co/5fqJWK7FCJ — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 13, 2019

The glee was never about Smollett getting caught. The glee was seeing all of the people who ran with the Trump inspired hate crime step on a thousand rakes. https://t.co/N0PBz3ufkd — David Edward 💤 (@_David_Edward) March 13, 2019

Bingo.

For this to work, the entirety of conservative media outlets would've rushed to his side of the story. His story would have trended to the top of twitter, including Twitter Moments. Wohl would be granted a morning interview on Fox & Friends to tell his side None of that happened https://t.co/VxSJ32ffi7 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 13, 2019

This is no surprise. Jacob Wohl is an inept grifter. If he committed a crime, he should be subject to criminal penalties. If not, he's still a dumb clown. (Good enough for you, @espiers? I realize I'll never make up for not believing Jussie Smollett.)https://t.co/z21SX3p8jv — Conserving "Conserving Conservatism" Conservatism (@jtLOL) March 13, 2019

You know who did believe Jussie Smollett? Elizabeth Spiers: