As Twitchy told you earlier, Jacob Wohl’s been busted for evidently using one of his many fake accounts to issue a death threat against himself. Because he’s such a genius.

But Democratic digital strategist Elizabeth Spiers wants to know why conservatives aren’t giving Wohl a hard time like they did with Jussie Smollett:

This is some deafening silence, then (via @neontaster):

And that’s barely scratching the surface. There’s still plenty more where that came from:

Trending

Those last two are jokes, Elizabeth. We figured we’d just come right out and tell you since you don’t seem terribly perceptive.

Oh, no doubt she has.

And speaking of Jussie Smollett …

Seriously.

Bingo.

You know who did believe Jussie Smollett? Elizabeth Spiers:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: conservativesElizabeth SpiersJacob WohlJussie Smollett