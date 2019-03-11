At this afternoon’s White House press briefing, ABC News’ Jon Karl asked Sarah Sanders about Donald Trump’s recent remarks characterizing Democrats as “an anti-Israel party … an anti-Jewish party.” Here was Sanders’ response:

"Does the president really believe Democrats hate Jews?" Press Sec: "The president has been an unwavering & committed ally to Israel and the Jewish people and, frankly, the remarks that have been made by a number of Democrats [are] abhorrent and sad." pic.twitter.com/fOuNjB1ebw — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 11, 2019

PBS NewsHour White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor tweeted about Sanders’ response — and added a special “note” to clarify things for her followers:

Q: Does Trump really believe Dems are anti-Jewish?

Sarah Sanders: The president has been a committed ally to Israel. He is disappointed in Dems' failure to call out remarks by their members.

Note: Dems called out Rep. Omar and passed legislation to condemn anti-Semitism. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 11, 2019

Note: That’s not what Dems did.

That note is quite a glossing over of what happened last week. https://t.co/XoACn1Gh31 — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) March 11, 2019

That’s putting it mildly. Here’s an even more accurate and concise term for Alcindor’s “note”:

Nailed it.

They did no such thing. https://t.co/TFfoRKgnhH — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) March 11, 2019

That is not what they passed. — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) March 11, 2019

They did not call out Omar. They passed a resolution to cover for her. — Taro Tsujimoto (@RCannon74) March 11, 2019

They did not call out Omar and they condemned hate against everyone except white people and babies under 41 weeks. — Deedo M (@Deedo_70) March 11, 2019

no, they didn't. And it was despicable. — Phil (@earlp1231) March 11, 2019

Guess that’s something Democrats have in common with so many media Guardians of Truth.

Dems did not call her out. Except a few Jewish members. This is a lie. — Mike McD (@MickGMick) March 11, 2019

They did no such thing. Your bias is showing — Mark Doyle (@PowayDoyle) March 11, 2019

This coverage is just shameless. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) March 11, 2019

Note, the Democrats did not call out @IlhanMN, Pelosi made excuses for her only 48 hours ago, and they did not pass a resolution against antisemitism, they passed a resolution against ”hate” to protect @IlhanMN. Tweets like this are why people don't trust the media. https://t.co/XiQgDqpfTn — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) March 11, 2019

