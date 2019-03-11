At this afternoon’s White House press briefing, ABC News’ Jon Karl asked Sarah Sanders about Donald Trump’s recent remarks characterizing Democrats as “an anti-Israel party … an anti-Jewish party.” Here was Sanders’ response:

PBS NewsHour White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor tweeted about Sanders’ response — and added a special “note” to clarify things for her followers:

Note: That’s not what Dems did.

That’s putting it mildly. Here’s an even more accurate and concise term for Alcindor’s “note”:

Nailed it.

Guess that’s something Democrats have in common with so many media Guardians of Truth.

