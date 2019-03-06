GOP Sen. Martha McSally exudes confidence and strength. But today during a hearing about sexual assault in the military, she also revealed a more vulnerable side when she opened up about her own experience in the Air Force:

Watch:

Wow.

For what it’s worth, Sen. McSally, you’ve not only survived; you’ve triumphed.

