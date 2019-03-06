GOP Sen. Martha McSally exudes confidence and strength. But today during a hearing about sexual assault in the military, she also revealed a more vulnerable side when she opened up about her own experience in the Air Force:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Martha McSally, first female fighter pilot to fly in combat, says she was raped in Air Force by superior officer. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) March 6, 2019

Sen. Martha McSally, the first female fighter pilot to fly in combat, says she was raped in the Air Force by a superior officer. https://t.co/xVgMEvFRa4 — The Associated Press (@AP) March 6, 2019

.@SenMcSallyAZ, at a Senate hearing on military prevention of sexual assault: “My drive to fight against sexual assault in the ranks is not from the outside looking in. And it is deeply personal.” McSally says she was "preyed upon and then raped by a superior officer." — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) March 6, 2019

2. "“I was horrified at how my attempt to share generally my experiences was handled. I almost separated from the Air Force at 18 years of service over my despair. Like many victims, I felt like the system was raping me all over again.”https://t.co/IzdIphWf9o pic.twitter.com/UHkmlix4Np — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 6, 2019

Emotional moment at today's @SASCMajority hearing on military sexual assault: @SenMcSallyAZ says she was raped by a superior officer while serving in the Air Force. "I share the disgust of the failures of the military system." — Leo Shane III (@LeoShane) March 6, 2019

.@SenMcSallyAZ: "We are survivors together."

She has spoken in the past about other sexual assault/harassment, but said she kept the military incidents quiet out of fear of being forced out of the ranks. — Leo Shane III (@LeoShane) March 6, 2019

Watch:

In a hearing today, Senator Martha McSally of Arizona shared that while she was serving in the US Air Force she was raped by an Air Force Officer. @SenMcSallyAZ also added that when she shared her story she was mistreated by Air Force commanders. pic.twitter.com/xBgd5EaklI — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 6, 2019

